Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBasketball Help celebrate the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team
Basketball

Help celebrate the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Help celebrate the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team as they head to San Antonio and compete for a second straight 3A title. The team will load up on the buses early on Wednesday, March 7, fueled up and ready to roll at 7:30am.

Then they’ll hit the road, making pit stops to walk through the HISD schools along the way:

  – Crosby Middle School (10 min)

  – Stewart Elementary (10 min)

  – Central Office (10 min)

  – Hitchcock Primary (10 min)

  – KF Head Start (10 min)

Once they finish school celebrations they will head down 2004 and make their way to I45. 

Line the route above or head on over to the Hitchcock High School parking lot at 7:15am to cheer them on and send them off with a bang! Let’s show our boys some major support and let them know we’re behind them all the way! Go Bulldogs!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Dickinson boys basketball standout Qasim Boyd

Hitchcock opened the weekend just two wins

Five Alive: Area Boys’ Hoops Keeping State Finals Hopes Reality

Dickinson High School boys program completed a season

Dickinson girls basketball team celebrate their first district championship since 2008

8th grade girls’ basketball team at SFJH had an outstanding season!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close