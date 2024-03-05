Help celebrate the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team as they head to San Antonio and compete for a second straight 3A title. The team will load up on the buses early on Wednesday, March 7, fueled up and ready to roll at 7:30am.

Then they’ll hit the road, making pit stops to walk through the HISD schools along the way:

– Crosby Middle School (10 min)

– Stewart Elementary (10 min)

– Central Office (10 min)

– Hitchcock Primary (10 min)

– KF Head Start (10 min)

Once they finish school celebrations they will head down 2004 and make their way to I45.

Line the route above or head on over to the Hitchcock High School parking lot at 7:15am to cheer them on and send them off with a bang! Let’s show our boys some major support and let them know we’re behind them all the way! Go Bulldogs!