Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsPowerlifting Dickinson Boys Lift 2nd Place Honors at Regionals
Powerlifting

Dickinson Boys Lift 2nd Place Honors at Regionals

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Dickinson Boys Powerlifting Team excelled as hosts and competitors at the Regional Championships, securing 2nd place amidst fierce competition from across the region. Their commendable performance was highlighted by eight Dickinson athletes stepping onto the podium, showcasing the depth of talent within the team.

The standout achievers were Zaiden Olvera, Aaron Arratia, and Maxx Vazquez, each capturing 1st place in their weight classes. Jay Reroma claimed 2nd place, with Israel Reyes and Jonathan Martinez earning 3rd place, and Tri Mai and Adolfo Cruz finishing in 5th place.

Aaron Arratia received the “Outstanding Squat Award” for lifting an impressive 625 pounds, and Maxx Vazquez was recognized with the “Outstanding Bench Award” for a 480-pound lift, with Arratia also being named the “Outstanding Lifter.”

This year’s regional championship, hosted by Dickinson, not only spotlighted the skill and dedication of Dickinson athletes but also showcased the camaraderie and spirit of sportsmanship among schools from the region. The diverse array of photos from the event includes participants from various schools, reflecting the inclusive and competitive nature of the championship.

With seven Dickinson athletes advancing to the State Championships on March 23rd in Abilene, Texas, the team is poised for further success. The qualifiers—Olvera, Mai, Arratia, Tristen Munoz, Reroma, Adolfo Cruz, and Vazquez—carry with them the pride of their school and the support of the community, eager to achieve new heights at the state level.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Santa Fe’s Chris Moctezuma

LM’s Janice Advances to State With Record-Setting Powerlifting Effort

Texas City girls powerlifting team at the 5A Regional Powerlifting Meet

Dickinson’s girls’ powerlifting team is heading to state

Santa Fe boys’ powerlifting team had an impressive performance

La Marque High School Varsity girls and Varsity boys powerlifting teams

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close