Dickinson Boys Lift 2nd Place Honors at Regionals

The Dickinson Boys Powerlifting Team excelled as hosts and competitors at the Regional Championships, securing 2nd place amidst fierce competition from across the region. Their commendable performance was highlighted by eight Dickinson athletes stepping onto the podium, showcasing the depth of talent within the team.

The standout achievers were Zaiden Olvera, Aaron Arratia, and Maxx Vazquez, each capturing 1st place in their weight classes. Jay Reroma claimed 2nd place, with Israel Reyes and Jonathan Martinez earning 3rd place, and Tri Mai and Adolfo Cruz finishing in 5th place.

Aaron Arratia received the “Outstanding Squat Award” for lifting an impressive 625 pounds, and Maxx Vazquez was recognized with the “Outstanding Bench Award” for a 480-pound lift, with Arratia also being named the “Outstanding Lifter.”

This year’s regional championship, hosted by Dickinson, not only spotlighted the skill and dedication of Dickinson athletes but also showcased the camaraderie and spirit of sportsmanship among schools from the region. The diverse array of photos from the event includes participants from various schools, reflecting the inclusive and competitive nature of the championship.

With seven Dickinson athletes advancing to the State Championships on March 23rd in Abilene, Texas, the team is poised for further success. The qualifiers—Olvera, Mai, Arratia, Tristen Munoz, Reroma, Adolfo Cruz, and Vazquez—carry with them the pride of their school and the support of the community, eager to achieve new heights at the state level.