Repeat after us: hitchcock wins boys 3a hoops title

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Hitchcock came into San Antonio as the reigning Class 3A boys basketball champs.

The Bulldogs left San Antonio as the reigning Class 3A boys basketball champs.

Spurred on by a 12-1 run in the closing minutes, Hitchcock defeated Ponder 53-49 on Saturday to repeat as champs. The Bulldogs overcame a 13-point hole in the third quarter by using their trademarks of defense and clutch shooting to bring the title back home.

Damien McDaniel repeated as the tournament’s 3A most outstanding player after he scored 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and five steals in the championship game. His honors came a day after coach Chris Jordan was named the 3A coach of the year for leading Hitchcock to an overall 35-3 record.

Teammates Lloyd Jones III and Eijiah Sherwood were also selected to the 3A all-tourney team.

The Bulldogs won their last 22 games to close out their second title run. They outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 25 points.

The City of Hitchcock has not yet announced plans for a citywide celebration, yet one is suspected to happen at some point in the near future