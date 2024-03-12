Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBasketball Repeat after us: hitchcock wins boys 3a hoops title
Basketball

Repeat after us: hitchcock wins boys 3a hoops title

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Hitchcock came into San Antonio as the reigning Class 3A boys basketball champs.

The Bulldogs left San Antonio as the reigning Class 3A boys basketball champs.

Spurred on by a 12-1 run in the closing minutes, Hitchcock defeated Ponder 53-49 on Saturday to repeat as champs. The Bulldogs overcame a 13-point hole in the third quarter by using their trademarks of defense and clutch shooting to bring the title back home.

Damien McDaniel repeated as the tournament’s 3A most outstanding player after he scored 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and five steals in the championship game. His honors came a day after coach Chris Jordan was named the 3A coach of the year for leading Hitchcock to an overall 35-3 record. 

Teammates Lloyd Jones III and Eijiah Sherwood were also selected to the 3A all-tourney team.

The Bulldogs won their last 22 games to close out their second title run. They outscored their postseason opponents by an average of 25 points.

The City of Hitchcock has not yet announced plans for a citywide celebration, yet one is suspected to happen at some point in the near future

March 9, 2024 : UIL Basketball State Championship in San Antonio, Texas on March 9, 2024. (Photo by Davis Kuhn/UIL)

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Hitchcock on Verge of Consecutive Boys’ Hoops Titles

Help celebrate the Hitchcock boys’ basketball team

Dickinson boys basketball standout Qasim Boyd

Hitchcock opened the weekend just two wins

Five Alive: Area Boys’ Hoops Keeping State Finals Hopes Reality

Dickinson High School boys program completed a season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close