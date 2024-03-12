Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEvents Keeping the Island Green
Events

Keeping the Island Green

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

Holy Family Parish in Galveston is preparing for its annual St Patrick’s Day festival and its most pressing need, based on what was spoken at their planning meeting, is good weather.

Last year’s festival was greeted with a lot of wind and damp weather. But no matter what weather conditions God sends to the island this year, the festival will go forward. 

This year’s festival will begin on Friday, March 15 with a fish fry from 4 -7 p.m. and 20 bingo games from 6-9 p.m. on Friday March 15th at St Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. 

The festival with fun for the whole family will continue Saturday March 16 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at St Patrick’s Church in Galveston. 

 In keeping with tradition there will be a silent auction. One item that will be up for bids is a pair of tickets behind Homeplate for an Astros baseball game with the Seattle Mariners. The tickets will include VIP parking. 

The team of volunteers has plenty of activities lined up for children, including a jumping castle, blow-up rock climbing, balloon animals, face painting and many games.

“We want to appeal to the children because children are the foundation of our faith,” one committee member said. 

Several other participants in the planning nodded in agreement with the heartfelt declaration.

The event will also include a wine pull which is without a doubt geared towards adults.

Keeping the tradition going is something that has kept the leader of the team going for the past several months. Phyllis Nesmith lost her husband in December 2023, and though she was grieving, she honored her commitment to serve as chairwoman of the committee. 

The funds raised from the annual festival will be distributed amongst the 40 different outreach ministries of Holy Family Parish. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Join COM for a free community celebration at Flock the Block

Not Your Grandma’s Quilt

2nd annual Spring Fling from 12:30am to 5:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2024

Happy 100th Birthday 

Come join us for a beautiful night of music in League City

Valentine’s word to the wise: True Love is Ordered Early

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close