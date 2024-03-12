Keeping the Island Green

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Holy Family Parish in Galveston is preparing for its annual St Patrick’s Day festival and its most pressing need, based on what was spoken at their planning meeting, is good weather.

Last year’s festival was greeted with a lot of wind and damp weather. But no matter what weather conditions God sends to the island this year, the festival will go forward.

This year’s festival will begin on Friday, March 15 with a fish fry from 4 -7 p.m. and 20 bingo games from 6-9 p.m. on Friday March 15th at St Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston.

The festival with fun for the whole family will continue Saturday March 16 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at St Patrick’s Church in Galveston.

In keeping with tradition there will be a silent auction. One item that will be up for bids is a pair of tickets behind Homeplate for an Astros baseball game with the Seattle Mariners. The tickets will include VIP parking.

The team of volunteers has plenty of activities lined up for children, including a jumping castle, blow-up rock climbing, balloon animals, face painting and many games.

“We want to appeal to the children because children are the foundation of our faith,” one committee member said.

Several other participants in the planning nodded in agreement with the heartfelt declaration.

The event will also include a wine pull which is without a doubt geared towards adults.

Keeping the tradition going is something that has kept the leader of the team going for the past several months. Phyllis Nesmith lost her husband in December 2023, and though she was grieving, she honored her commitment to serve as chairwoman of the committee.

The funds raised from the annual festival will be distributed amongst the 40 different outreach ministries of Holy Family Parish.