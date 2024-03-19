MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY APRIL EVENTS

Parents and Infant Events:

Parent Café

Thursday, April 4th from 2 PM – 4 PM

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, kindship providers, teachers, counselors, clergy—anyone who is helping to guide a child in life—is invited to gather, find strength in community, and share their stories, experience, worries, and more. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.

Mothers & Babies

Friday, April 12th, 19th, & 26th at 10 AM

This is an interactive program that shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/or reduce symptoms of depression. Contents include support for healthy communication, healthy bonding with your baby, and more. This is a 6-week evidenced based curriculum. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.



Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, April 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, & 30th at 10 AM

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music, and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, April 3rd, 10th, 17th, & 24th at 10 AM

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Portable Play Tins

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, April 20th at 10 AM

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to make either a magnetic poetry tin, a tic tac toe travel tin, a mini coloring tin with crayons and two mini-Post-it pads, or a tangram puzzle game! Once their tin of choice is made and decorated, it’ll be ready to be taken on the go!

Kids’ Super Smash Bros. Tournament

For ages 8 – 12

Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Kids ages 8 – 12 are invited to the library for a Super Smash Bros. free-for-all! To register, call the Young Adult Librarian at (409) 949-3008 or email her at mrocio@texascitytx.gov.

Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 5th at 3:30 PM

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and soda/punch!

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 12th at 3:30 PM

Come try out our interesting board games (Cards Against Humanity: Family Friend edition, Dixit, Epic Spell Wars) or enjoy our new digital Jackbox Games collection (Quiplash, Tee-K.O, and more)! Be sure to bring your smart device!

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 19th at 3:30 PM

Need something to do before Spring Break ends? Stop by the library to create two- or three-dimensional paper art! Character standees, origami, and more will be available to try on site.

Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, April 26th at 3:30 PM

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and chat with other creatives as you work on your project! Quick crafts will be provided for those wanting to join in.

Teen Super Smash Bros.

For ages 12 – 18

Saturday, April 27th at 1:30 PM

Join us for a bracketed tournament and play an all-time favorite video game; the winner gets bragging rights! To register, call the YA Librarian at (409) 949-3008 or email her at mrocio@texascitytx.gov.

Adult Events:

Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class

Mondays, April 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, & 29th at 5 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the naturalization process. Free for adults; to register, call (409) 888-0062 or email Magdalena Alvarado at magdaal1@yahoo.com.

Woodcarving 101 for Adults

Saturday, April 6th at 11 AM

Stop by the library for an introductory presentation on the history and types of wood carvings and the tools needed to start your own projects from an expert wood carver.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, April 9th at 5:30 PM

Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, April 11th at 10 AM

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.

Business Outreach Opportunities & Networking

Tuesday, April 16th at 5:30 PM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Network & learn all about all the business outreach opportunities that can be found at your local Chamber of Commerce. Located at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. To register, call 409-643-5977.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Drive at the Library

Saturday, April 13th from 9 AM – 3 PM

Give the gift of life at the library with a blood donation. Please make sure to eat and drink something prior to the event; I.D. required. Sign up at giveblood.org or at the Information desk at the library. Walk-ins are welcome!

Genetics Genealogy: Using Your DNA to Discover Your Family History

Wednesday, April 17th at 1 PM

Ever wondered what stories your DNA might tell? Join us as Ryan Russell, Genetic Genealogist and Founder of Open-Door Genetics will give us a virtual presentation on understanding and using DNA testing to discover your family history!

Will and Estate Planning

Wednesday, April 17th at 6 PM

Discover the ins and outs of planning your own or a loved one’s last requests.

Adult Game Night (NEW)

Tuesday, April 23rd at 5:30 PM

Introducing our new Adult Game Nights! Do you like playing games? Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Stop by the library every fourth Tuesday of every month! Games will be provided, but feel free to bring and share your own.



Computer Classes:

Basic Windows

Friday, April 12th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to access the different parts of Windows, launch the file explorer, make new folders, saving, moving, copying, and pasting files. To register, visit the Info Desk at the library or call (409) 643-5977.

Basic Internet

Friday, April 26th at 10 AM

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn to navigate in a browser and various webpages; recognize types of links and web address extensions. To register, visit the Info Desk at the library or call (409) 643-5977.