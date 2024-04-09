Wednesday, April 10, 2024
JACK CLICK, CEO, ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM ACU OF TEXAS

by Brandon Williams
After 40 years of dedicated service, Jack Click, Chief Executive Officer of Associated Credit Union of Texas (ACU of Texas) since 1994, will retire from his position as CEO on April 30, 2024.

Jack’s distinguished career in the credit union industry began in 1984 as a Management Trainee at Carbide Employees Federal Credit Union, where he developed his skills and commitment to service. Throughout his tenure at ACU of Texas, Jack’s visionary leadership propelled the credit union to unprecedented growth and success. ACU of Texas expanded from $24 million in assets and 4,300 members to a current standing of $540 million in assets, serving more than 43,000 members across twelve branches. Under his guidance, ACU of Texas expanded its field of membership to include 21 Texas counties, establishing it as a trusted financial institution in the region.

Jack takes immense pride in the credit union’s achievements, which include pioneering innovations such as the Credit Union Friendly ATM network, the first High School Credit Union Branch in Texas, and the introduction of Mascot Debit Cards. Additionally, Jack oversaw the integration of the Credit Union Service Organization operations of CU Financial Group, LLC (CUFG), CUFG Keystone Realty Group, and Keystone Community Development Corp, offering comprehensive insurance, real estate, and homeownership services to members of ACU of Texas and partnering with other credit unions to provide these services.

Beyond numerical accomplishments, Jack’s legacy is defined by his unwavering dedication to exceptional member service and employee well-being. Leading by example, he fostered a culture of excellence and integrity within the organization.

Jack’s impact on ACU of Texas will endure for years to come, as his legacy of servant leadership and commitment to excellence continues to inspire all who have had the privilege of working with him. A public celebration of Jack’s contributions and retirement is scheduled for April 26, 2024, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the ACU of Texas League City Corporate Office located at 1095 W. League City Parkway.

In preparation for Jack’s retirement, the Board of Directors of ACU of Texas have appointed Clay Franks as President. With 18 years of service at ACU of Texas, Franks has served as Chief Financial Officer and President, ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of service.

Jack would like to express his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Cheree, and daughter, Maddy, for their unwavering support throughout his career, as well as to the Board of Directors and all the employees of the Credit Union that have been the key to the Credit Union’s success.

