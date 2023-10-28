Saturday, October 28, 2023
Fair & Rodeo

Texas City’s Lago Mar Hosts First Annual Rodeo, November 3-4

by Brandon Williams
Bronco riding near crystal clear water and the beach? 

That’s what’s in store at Lago Mar when the popular event venue in Texas City hosts the debut of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Reunion Roundup, November 3-4, a two-day rodeo featuring a full slate of events including bareback riding, steer roping and even a freestyle bullfight. 

Fans also will enjoy cuisine from popular local food trucks, vendor booths, two beer gardens and a Saturday night rodeo dance with live country music. 

Rodeo start times are 7pm on Friday, November 3; and 2 p.m. on. Saturday, November 4. 

“This is a great event, whether your family and friends are taking part in the events, or you just enjoy watching some good, family-friendly cowboy rodeo,” said Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company. “We partnered with Gunslinger Productions and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to bring the first rodeo to the largest crystal-clear lagoon in Texas.”

Adult one-day admission tickets, valid either day, are $25. Two-day adult admission tickets are $45. Children’s one-day admission tickets are $12 with two-day children’s admission tickets priced at $20. Advanced tickets are available at www.lagomarlive.com

Free parking is available at Lago Mar. Complimentary shuttle transportation will take fans to the nearby rodeo grounds. 

Lago Mar is located off the Gulf Freeway at 12600 Crystal View Boulevard, 15 miles south of Beltway 8.  

