THE FAITHFUL COLUMN: VELASQUEZ COMBINES FAITH AND RADIO TO BRING A NEW CONSERVATIVE VOICE TO THE REGION

New Year’s Day this year heralded in two events for Matthew Velasquez: the start of 2024 and beginning of a new Houston/Galveston-based conservative talk radio station called “Patriot Talk 920 AM.” The newly-branded radio station marry two things radio station owner Velasquez holds dear: his Catholic faith and conservative values.

“We have always had our faith at the forefront of our family,” said Velasquez. “Regardless of what format we were, we always expressed that.”

As the owner of Hispanic Broadcasting, Inc. the parent company of Patriot Talk, Matthew Velasquez says changing the station’s 40-year history as a Spanish language format station wasn’t easy. He says his father Cruz passed away two years ago and it left him debating what direction he and the radio station should go.

Velasquez would get his answer while on a fortuitous 15 hour family road trip to Tennessee. He was thinking back over all the years he and his father would eat lunch and listen to either conservation talk radio programs or podcasts together. Velasquez turned to his wife and told her his idea of converting the radio station’s format. Her reply? “Go for it.” Go for it he did.

With high-powered transmitters and an array of four tall antennas in Texas City will beam Patriot Talk through out the Houston/Galveston corridor and will feature both local and national conservative talk show hosts.

