A Great Breakfast for Mother’s Day

There may be no better way to start Mother’s Day than serving Mom some breakfast in bed. A homemade meal before Mom even gets out of bed can set the right tone for a day that celebrates all mothers have done and continue to do for their children.

There’s no shortage of breakfast in bed options to serve Mom this Mother’s Day. If Mom loves a traditional hearty morning meal, this recipe for “Mixed Berry French Toast” courtesy of Taste of Home (tasteofhome.com) is sure to please.

Mixed Berry French Toast

Makes 8 servings

6 large eggs

13/4 cups fat-free milk

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 loaf (1 pound) French bread, cubed

1 package (12 ounces) frozen unsweetened mixed berries

2 tablespoons cold butter

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

Confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup (optional)

Whisk together the first 6 ingredients. Place bread cubes in a 13 x 9-inch or 3-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove berries from freezer and French toast from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake French toast, covered, 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, cut butter into brown sugar until crumbly. Top French toast with berries; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve with syrup. TF245965