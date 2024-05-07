County Well Represented in Softball, Baseball Playoffs

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
Both Friendswood’s baseball and softball teams are still alive in the state playoffs while Clear Creek will have three of its schools represented in the area round of the 6A baseball title chase after each had impressive showings this weekend, highlighted by Clear Creek pitcher Tyler Austin pitching a no-hitter in the Wildcats Game 1 win over Alvin in the bi-district round.
Santa Fe’s baseball team is still dreaming of Round Rock following a thrilling series win over Crosby, giving the area six teams in pursuit of championship glory.
Here’s the schedules for each team.
Softball
Friendswood vs. Richmond Foster, 5A, Region III Quarterfinals
Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm, Foster High School
Game 2, Friday, 6:30 pm, Friendswood High School
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 11:00 am, Grand Oaks High School
Baseball
Clear Creek vs. Atascocita, 6A, Region III Area Round
Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm
(All games are at Baytown Sterling High School)
Clear Falls vs. Deer Park. 6A, Region III Area Round
Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm
(All games are at Channelview High School)
Clear Springs vs. Kingwood, 6A, Region III Area Round
Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 12:00 pm
(All games at Deer Park’s Jim Kethan Field)
Friendswood vs. Houston Milby, 5A, Region III Area Round
Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm, HISD Butler Sports Complex
Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm, Friendswood High School
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm, Alvin High School
Santa Fe vs. Galena Park, 5A, Region III Area Round
Game 1. Thursday, 7:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm
(All games are at Goose Creek Memorial High School)