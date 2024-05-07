Thursday, May 9, 2024
Baseball

County Well Represented in Softball, Baseball Playoffs

by Brandon Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor 

Both Friendswood’s baseball and softball teams are still alive in the state playoffs while Clear Creek will have three of its schools represented in the area round of the 6A baseball title chase after each had impressive showings this weekend, highlighted by Clear Creek pitcher Tyler Austin pitching a no-hitter in the Wildcats Game 1 win over Alvin in the bi-district round.

Santa Fe’s baseball team is still dreaming of Round Rock following a thrilling series win over Crosby, giving the area six teams in pursuit of championship glory.

Here’s the schedules for each team.

Softball

Friendswood vs. Richmond Foster, 5A, Region III Quarterfinals

Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm, Foster High School

Game 2, Friday, 6:30 pm, Friendswood High School

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 11:00 am, Grand Oaks High School

Baseball

Clear Creek vs. Atascocita, 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Baytown Sterling High School)

Clear Falls vs. Deer Park. 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Channelview High School)

Clear Springs vs. Kingwood, 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 12:00 pm

(All games at Deer Park’s Jim Kethan Field)

Friendswood vs. Houston Milby, 5A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm, HISD Butler Sports Complex

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm, Friendswood High School

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm, Alvin High School

Santa Fe vs. Galena Park, 5A, Region III Area Round

Game 1. Thursday, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Goose Creek Memorial High School)

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

