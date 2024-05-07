County Well Represented in Softball, Baseball Playoffs

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Both Friendswood’s baseball and softball teams are still alive in the state playoffs while Clear Creek will have three of its schools represented in the area round of the 6A baseball title chase after each had impressive showings this weekend, highlighted by Clear Creek pitcher Tyler Austin pitching a no-hitter in the Wildcats Game 1 win over Alvin in the bi-district round.

Santa Fe’s baseball team is still dreaming of Round Rock following a thrilling series win over Crosby, giving the area six teams in pursuit of championship glory.

Here’s the schedules for each team.

Softball

Friendswood vs. Richmond Foster, 5A, Region III Quarterfinals

Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm, Foster High School

Game 2, Friday, 6:30 pm, Friendswood High School

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 11:00 am, Grand Oaks High School

Baseball

Clear Creek vs. Atascocita, 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Baytown Sterling High School)

Clear Falls vs. Deer Park. 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Channelview High School)

Clear Springs vs. Kingwood, 6A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 12:00 pm

(All games at Deer Park’s Jim Kethan Field)

Friendswood vs. Houston Milby, 5A, Region III Area Round

Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm, HISD Butler Sports Complex

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm, Friendswood High School

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm, Alvin High School

Santa Fe vs. Galena Park, 5A, Region III Area Round

Game 1. Thursday, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

(All games are at Goose Creek Memorial High School)