FEF Awards More Than $500,000 in Grants to FISD Teachers at SurPrize Patrol

The Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (FEF) recently concluded its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign on Friday, April 26, with an exuberant SurPrize Patrol event, distributing over $500,000 in grants to FISD teachers.

The SurPrize Patrol, characterized by its high energy and pep rally-style atmosphere at each campus, was led by the Friendswood High School Band.

Ashley Adair, Executive Director of FEF, emphasized the campaign’s mission: “The Adopt-A-Grant campaign is all about fostering innovative and engaging learning opportunities within FISD and giving the community a seat at the table to help bring them to life.”

FEF’s grant program distinguishes itself by allowing the community to directly purchase grants proposed by teachers. At the end of each school year, FEF’s Grant Committee evaluates remaining grants and allocates funds in the most impactful manner.

This unique framework ensures transparency for donors, who can directly support initiatives aligned with their passions or interests. It also transforms SurPrize Patrol into a genuine community-wide celebration.

Carly Banwell and Marianna Raia, FEF Grant Co-Chairs, expressed their appreciation for the community’s unwavering support for students and educators.

Julie Dayton, a teacher at Bales Elementary, encapsulated the sentiment: “This is the best day of the year for teachers. We are immensely grateful that FEF and the Friendswood community make our dreams for our students come true!”

This year’s Adopt-A-Grant Campaign witnessed an enthusiastic response from teachers across the district, with a remarkable total of over 670 grants funded for more than 150 teachers, culminating in the $500,000 total.

FEF achieved its highest percentage of funded grants this year, attributing the program’s success to the dedication of FISD’s educators and the tremendous generosity of the Friendswood community.

“Our district theme this year is #BecauseKids, and as a Foundation, we believe that kids always win when their teachers dare to dream big!” Adair emphasized. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our donors, whose contributions make this program possible, and who share our commitment to delivering exceptional educational experiences for our students.”

The Foundation extends a sincere thank you to all Grant Writers, Grant Champions, Campus and District Purchasers, and Approvers, without whom the Adopt-A-Grant campaign would not be possible.To relive the excitement of the SurPrize Patrol, browse through event photos on Friendswood ISD’s SmugMug. For further details about the Friendswood ISD Education Foundation and its initiatives, please visit fef.myfisd.com.