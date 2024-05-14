Area Teams Still Chasing State Baseball Title

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
Three area baseball teams are still in the hunt for a trip to Round Rock and the state baseball finals. Clear Springs, Friendswood, and Santa Fe advanced over the weekend, putting them in the regional quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday.
Here’s a schedule for all three teams.
6A, Region III Quarterfinals
Clear Springs vs. Deer Park
Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm
All games played at Crosby High School
5A, Region III Quarterfinals
Friendswood vs. Port Neches-Groves
Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm
Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm
Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 6:00 pm
All games played at Barbers Hill High School
5A, Region III Quarterfinals
Santa Fe vs. Foster
Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm
Game 2, Friday, 4:30 pm
Game 3 (if necessary) played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2
All games at Fort Bend Crawford High School