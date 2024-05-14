Thursday, May 16, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBaseball Area Teams Still Chasing State Baseball Title
Baseball

Area Teams Still Chasing State Baseball Title

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Three area baseball teams are still in the hunt for a trip to Round Rock and the state baseball finals. Clear Springs, Friendswood, and Santa Fe advanced over the weekend, putting them in the regional quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday.

Here’s a schedule for all three teams.

6A, Region III Quarterfinals

Clear Springs vs. Deer Park

Game 1, Thursday, 6:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 6:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 1:00 pm

All games played at Crosby High School

5A, Region III Quarterfinals

Friendswood vs. Port Neches-Groves

Game 1, Thursday, 7:00 pm

Game 2, Friday, 7:00 pm

Game 3 (if necessary), Saturday, 6:00 pm

All games played at Barbers Hill High School

5A, Region III Quarterfinals 

Santa Fe vs. Foster

Game 1, Thursday, 6:30 pm

Game 2, Friday, 4:30 pm

Game 3 (if necessary) played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2

All games at Fort Bend Crawford High School

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Santa Fe High School baseball team advanced to the 5A, Region III...

Homeboys: Astros Open 10-Game Stand at MMP

County Well Represented in Softball, Baseball Playoffs

Astros, Dynamo continue Road Trips  

State Title Dreams Begin for Local Baseball Teams

Members of the Friendswood baseball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close