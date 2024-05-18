Let’s give a big round of applause to Kalynn Blake Gerhardt and Timothy Gasaway, who were recognized by the TCISD Board of Trustees during their May meeting! Their qualification for the Special Olympics State Track Meet is a testament to
their dedication and passion for sports. Their coaches, MC Giusti and Shone
Evans, have nurtured their talent and guided them towards this remarkable
achievement. Congratulations, Blake and Timothy!
Big Round of Applause to Kalynn Blake Gerhardt and Timothy Gasaway
