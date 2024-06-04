Texas City High School Football fans and local businesses purchase your ad for 2024

Exciting news for Texas City High School Football fans and local businesses! It’s time to purchase your ad for the 2024 Football Program. This year’s program is in full color and will be distributed to over 500 people and businesses, providing excellent exposure. We offer various ad sizes, from business cards to full-page ads, perfect for both businesses and personal messages. Ads need to be fully designed and must follow the size and format specifications on the back of this page.

If you need assistance with photography or designing your ad, Gulf Coast Imaging is here to help. Don’t miss out—this is a fantastic opportunity to support our team and promote your business.

Deadline to purchase: July 1, 2024.

Payments to: Texas City High School Cheer Team.

For more information, please email M.C. Giusti at mgiusti@tcisd.org.