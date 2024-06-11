Join the Stings this summer for a FREE Strength and Conditioning Camp at Texas City High School for all 7th-12 grade athletes (male and female)! Coaches from TCHS and Blocker Middle School will enhance athletes’ speed, coordination, and strength. Sport-specific workouts led by head coaches will also be included. Each student must have a current physical from 2024 on file.
Details: Start Date: June 10 (Off Days: July 1-4, 22-25). Location: TCHS Weight Room/TCISD Football Stadium.
Times: 7- 9 a.m. – High School (Blocker athletes welcome). 8:30-10 a.m. – Middle School (TCHS athletes welcome)Visit tcisd.org/athletics for more info.