Old Tiger vs. Young Tiger Highlights Astros Return

The Astros come back to Minute Maid Park to begin a series against the Tigers, with Saturday’s game scheduled to be a meeting of a future Hall of Fame pitcher meeting one of the game’s top young hurlers.

Wednesday: It’s a getaway day for the Astros, and it starts early with a 2:45 pm date with the Giants in the series finale. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:00 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The Texas City Mickey Mantle League baseball team will be home to face Clear Brook at 5:00 pm. The game will be at Robinson Stadium.

Friday: Minute Maid Park awaits the Astros as they open a weekend set against the Tigers beginning at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Don’t miss what is expected to be an elite pitching matchup as former Tiger and current Astros ace Justin Verlander takes on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at 3:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 2:30 pm.