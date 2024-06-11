Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBaseball Old Tiger vs. Young Tiger Highlights Astros Return
Baseball

Old Tiger vs. Young Tiger Highlights Astros Return

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The Astros come back to Minute Maid Park to begin a series against the Tigers, with Saturday’s game scheduled to be a meeting of a future Hall of Fame pitcher meeting one of the game’s top young hurlers.

Wednesday: It’s a getaway day for the Astros, and it starts early with a 2:45 pm date with the Giants in the series finale. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 2:00 pm with the pregame show. 

Thursday: The Texas City Mickey Mantle League baseball team will be home to face Clear Brook at 5:00 pm. The game will be at Robinson Stadium.

Friday: Minute Maid Park awaits the Astros as they open a weekend set against the Tigers beginning at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Don’t miss what is expected to be an elite pitching matchup as former Tiger and current Astros ace Justin Verlander takes on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at 3:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 2:30 pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Clear Creek junior baseball star Caden Schindler and Clear Falls junior hurler...

Galveston College names Ryne Edmondson head baseball coach

Coffee A Must If Watching the Astros Is Planned

West Coast Swing Awaits Astros

Nine of the county’s boys’ basketball teams will be among the over...

Clear Creek’s baseball team was honored for their outstanding season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close