Happy Juneteenth!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The start time for this year’s edition of Galveston’s annual Juneteenth parade was 1 p.m., right when the sun was shining brightly and very warmly. Young Jackson from Texas City set the tone for what Saturday’s Juneteenth celebrations were like in Galveston.

He’d run out to the parade and catch some candy or toys, then come back and sit in the shade.

His mom made sure he was hydrated and encouraged him to stay in the shade. Then something interesting along the parade route would catch his attention, and back under the blue sky with penetrating sun he would run.

On one of those darts out from under the shade, he collected a plastic sword. He also had an assortment of nerf type athletic balls sitting with him under the tree.

Jackson had come to enjoy celebrating Juneteenth at a parade that included his little sister marching with one of the dance troupes.

Along with him and his mother came other relatives all the way from Humble to support their niece in the parade.

It was hot and no one was truly able to escape the heat. The skies were unusually clear, and the mercury went up to 90 degrees on the Island of Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth.

Like Jackson’s sister, other young ladies and young men marched along with their dancing groups and bands. Despite the heat and sweat running down some of their faces, they brought their smiles and music, helping to make the parade a jubilant celebration.

While those marching or walking in the parade could not find shade, the spectators along the route took cover under the shade of palm trees or oak trees or along the walls of any building where they were allowed to rest.

Some of the spectators were experienced attendees of Galveston’s Juneteenth parade. These attendees came out early enough to get themselves to a cool and spacious spot under a cluster of trees.

Immediately after the parade the annual picnic was held at Wright Cuney Park.