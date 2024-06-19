Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunity Honoring Juneteeth On The Seawall
CommunityNews

Honoring Juneteeth On The Seawall

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston Island’s Juneteenth Festival and Celebration at Menard Park was another of the island’s Juneteenth celebrations. The sun was as brilliant on the seawall as it had been at the parade. 

Travelers from San Antonio found a shady spot when they lined up next to an outside wall of the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center. 

They were part of the Texas Black RVers and Campers. They explained that their group is made up of Black RV owners who get together at different festivals in the region, and Juneteenth in Galveston is one of their favorites. 

The gathering of recreational vehicles was at Stella Mare RV Resort, where participants reported they had organized parties and Juneteenth celebrations, along with venturing out to the parade and attending the festival, and just all around enjoying a weekend near the beach. 

The family owners of Monica Nicole Collections drove down from Dallas to be part of the festival as vendors. 

“We saw a flyer on Facebook, and I contacted Lawanda Ward and here we are, “Nicole said. “It’s been good really good being here today,” 

The family plans to come back next year and continue creating T-shirts and selling hand-beaded jewelry at Galveston’s Juneteenth Festival. 

There were numerous vendors who came in from all over the state, and if you were thirsty, you were given a cold bottle of water by strangers who just wanted to share. 

The stage offered entertainment. On the bandstand, Daria Joel performed in her bare feet a traditional African dance. Curtis Collins of Galveston served as the percussionist for Joel. 

 The next set of dancers was given a little bit of shade for their dance floor, but their movements couldn’t be confined to the small area, and they too were willing to dazzle the audience by dancing barefooted across the heated concrete. Additional festival entertainment on the stage included Idiginis, a reggae band, and singer Love Jewel. 

While being a time for eating, drinking, dancing, singing, and supporting small businesses, the festival was also a time for crowning the 2024 Galveston County Little Miss and Little Mr. Juneteenth. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

Happy Juneteenth!

Match.com…For Tarantulas

Community Calendar

Problem Solved: Has Amazon Lost My Return Package? And Where’s My $756?

Moore Memorial Library July Schedule

Friendswood ISD Names Teachers of the Year

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close