Bayou Animal Services In Critial Need

THIS IS NOT A DRILL NO-KILL STATUS AT RISK

Urgent: Bayou Animal Services at Critical Capacity!

Our no-kill shelter (which is only sustainable with the animals being kept humanely) currently houses 109 ANIMALS ON SITE with 173 animals in our care. We have taken 41 animals since June 1st. Dogs are coming in faster than we can get them adopted! While we’ve proudly maintained our no-kill status with the unwavering support of our community, that status is now at risk.

Our shelter is at a breaking point. The situation is increasingly unsafe and inhumane for our beloved animals and staff. To prevent any drastic measures, we urgently need:

Fosters – Even if you can only help for a couple of weeks, it will make a world of difference. We provide everything you need: food, bowls, leashes, flea and heartworm prevention, toys, crates, blankets, grooming supplies, and support from our animal care professionals. The only thing they need is your love, space, and time.

Already have pets? We are happy to pair your family with the perfect foster. According to your lifestyle and current pets.

https://www.bayouanimalservices.org/foster

Adopters – Consider adding a furry friend to your family today. We offer a two-week adoption trial with no strings attached! We provide everything you need to make this trial a success. Food, crate, leash, all preventative meds, and 24/7 contact with our adoption counselor, who can walk you through most new pet issues. You can also bring your pet to choose their next best friend.

WE ARE WAIVING ADOPTION FEES TODAY THROUGH 6/29 / With an approved application

https://www.bayouanimalservices.org/adoptable-animals

Rescue Partners – We need rescue organizations to step up and assist in taking some of our animals. We have spayed/neutered, vaccinated, heartworm-negative, well-behaved, dog-friendly, beautiful dogs that need rescuing!

Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Leah at 832-491-9900

Your support is crucial in helping us continue to save lives and provide a haven for these animals. Please share this post and spread the word. Together, we can ensure a bright future for every animal in our care. Contact us today to find out how you can help: 713-876-5838

Email to BAS-INFO@DICKINSONTEXAS.GOV