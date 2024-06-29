College of the Mainland Announces Successful Review & Affirmation of SACSCOC Accreditation

College of the Mainland (COM) is proud to announce the successful completion of its decennial review and reaffirmation of accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). At its meeting on June 13, 2024, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees took action regarding the accreditation status of candidate and member institutions in its region (June 2024 Accreditation Actions). This reaffirmation for COM comes with no sanctions or need for further reporting requirements, underscoring the College’s commitment to excellence in higher education.



The comprehensive review process, which occurs every 10 years, evaluates the College’s adherence to rigorous standards of quality and effectiveness. SACSCOC accreditation is a mark of distinction that affirms COM’s dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering continuous improvement.



A notable highlight of this review was the commendation of the College’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), ‘Commit to Complete.’ This QEP, a vital component of the accreditation process, is dedicated to enhancing student learning and success. ‘Commit to Complete’ is a comprehensive student success initiative designed to improve retention and graduation rates by encouraging students to set their career paths earlier to ensure they reach their educational goals.



“The reaffirmation of our SACSCOC accreditation without any sanctions is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff,\ and students,” said COM President, Dr. Warren Nichols. Our QEP, ‘Commit to Complete,’ has already shown positive results in supporting our students to achieve their academic goals. We will continue to build on this success and strive for excellence in all areas.”



The reaffirmation process involved extensive self-evaluation and peer review, ensuring that COM meets the high standards expected by SACSCOC. This achievement reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and supporting student success.



“The successful reaffirmation of our accreditation and the recognition of our ‘Commit to Complete’ QEP initiative is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Helen Brewer, Executive Vice President, Division of Academic and Student Affairs. “Their dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in this achievement, demonstrating a unified commitment to enhancing student success and fostering an environment where students can thrive and complete their educational goals.”