DISD Welcomes New Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Brown

Dear GATOR NATION,



I am deeply honored to serve as the Superintendent of Dickinson ISD. From the moment I arrived, the positive spirit and warm welcome extended to me and my family by the Dickinson community were truly heartwarming. I firmly believe in God’s plan, and I feel blessed to be part of this incredible community.

Now that I am a Gator, I am committed to fostering an environment of trust, love, and unity. We are one unit with a shared vision to be kind to one another and to provide the best possible education for our children. My approach will be to listen, learn, and collaborate with the entire DISD community.

My commitment to Dickinson ISD goes beyond professional duties; it is a heartfelt dedication to nurturing a culture where every student, teacher, and staff member feels valued and supported. I promise to bring my unwavering passion and dedication to this role, ensuring that every decision and action reflects our shared values and goals.

To our wonderful students, know that I am dedicated to your success and well-being. Your growth, achievements, and happiness are at the forefront of everything we do. I believe in each of you and am committed to creating an environment where you can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

To our dedicated teachers and staff, I am here to support you in every way possible. Your tireless efforts, creativity, and commitment to our students are the cornerstone of our success. I am devoted to providing the resources and support you need to excel in your roles and continue making a profound impact on our students’ lives.

To our campus and central office administration, your leadership and dedication are instrumental in driving our district forward. I am committed to supporting your efforts in creating an environment where excellence is the norm, and every member of our community feels empowered and appreciated. Your strategic vision and operational expertise are invaluable, and I look forward to collaborating with you to enhance our district’s performance and culture.

To our parents and community members, I value your input and partnership. Together, we can create a vibrant, inclusive, and supportive educational environment for our children. Your involvement and collaboration are crucial to our success, and I am eager to collaborate closely with you to meet the needs and aspirations of our community.

Gator Blue is now embedded in my family’s identity, symbolizing our deep connection to this incredible community. The spirit of all Gators, characterized by resilience, unity, and a commitment to excellence, will be a guiding force in every decision I make for our students, staff, and community. I will honor and uphold this spirit, ensuring that our collective efforts lead to the continued growth and success of Dickinson ISD. Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place, striving for continuous improvement and celebrating our successes. I am here to serve and support you, and I am excited about the journey ahead. We will embrace challenges, innovate, and uphold the tradition of excellence that defines Dickinson ISD.

GO GATORS!!! #GATORPRIDE #WeAreDISDGators

With deep gratitude and boundless excitement,

