Texas Chamber of Commerce Leaders Convene on Galveston Island

From bikers and Mardi Gras revelers to Bathing Beauties and Queen Victoria, Texas Chamber leaders got a taste of Galveston’s unique charm and variety during their recent conference. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference, bringing together over 300 Texas Chamber of Commerce leaders from across the state, June 23-26 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

The TCCE is recognized as one of the most outstanding State Chamber Associations in the country and offers an array of training opportunities committed to fostering excellence in the chamber industry and the success of the communities they serve. The biggest event of the year is the annual TCCE Conference.

“At the Galveston Chamber, our mission is to promote and support the economic success of our members and the community through advocacy, networking, and education,” says Chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola chair of the conference. “Hosting this conference showcased our city’s ability to host large-scale events, but also highlighted our thriving business scene and warm hospitality.”

To showcase Galveston’s vibrant culture and economy, Spagnola kicked off the conference with an educational tour aboard Baywatch Dolphin Tours where guests learned about the port and the cruise industry along with other economic drivers.

Attendees were surprised with a festive parade featuring over 50 costumed revelers representing major citywide events.

Workshops delved into diverse topics, including presentations by Vice President of Texas A&M University at Galveston Colonel Michael Fossum and representatives from the Galveston tourism industry: Park Board CEO Kimbery Danesi, Visit Galveston’s Executive Director Tony Lyle, historian Sam Collins, and the Save 1800’s duo, Ashley and Michael Cordray. Additionally, a session featuring Galveston College President Dr. W. Myles Shelton and Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Neighbors highlighted the collaborative efforts within the Chamber’s Education and Workforce Committees.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our partners at The San Luis Resort, Hilton Galveston Island, Holiday Inn Resort, Visit Galveston, and CAC Entertainment for their invaluable contributions to the conference’s success,” said Spagnola.

Upcoming events hosted by the Chamber include its first State of Healthcare Luncheon on Tuesday, July 9 at the San Luis Hotel, Spa and Conference Center, the 4th Annual Shoot for the Chamber Clay Shoot on Friday, Aug. 2 in and the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on Friday, Sept. 13 at Moody Gardens Convention Center.

About the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, a 5-Star Accredited Chamber, is Texas’ oldest Chamber established in 1845. The Chamber is the leading business advocacy organization in Galveston and the surrounding areas, representing over 1,000 members from various industries. Committed to fostering economic growth, advocating for business-friendly policies, and providing valuable resources and networking opportunities, the Chamber plays a vital role in supporting the success and prosperity of the business community. For more information, visit the Chamber website or call (409) 763-5326.

Photos Credits: Manny Chen