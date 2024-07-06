Exciting Staff Organization At Hitchcock ISD

Saturday, July 6, 2024
HISD is proud to announce several strategic promotions and new additions to our team:

 Patrick Faour is our new HR Coordinator. Patrick has dedicated 14 years to HISD, serving in various roles including teacher, principal, and coordinator of assessment and accountability. He is passionate about building a strong culture and reenergizing our staff.

 Megan Stall has been promoted to Instructional Technology and Assessment Coordinator for the district. Megan, a Texas A&M graduate with 14 years of teaching experience, is enthusiastic about enhancing our staff’s use of technology and improving student performance through data.

Jon Reese is now the Principal at Stewart Elementary. With 12 years of experience in education and 3 years at HISD, Jon is passionate about working with younger students and is excited to lead Stewart Elementary.

  Alicia Hogan joins us as Assistant Principal of Hitchcock Primary School. Alicia comes to us with 15 years of experience in education, most recently with Texas City ISD where she served as a classroom teacher and ELA & Social Studies Instructional Specialist. She is committed to school improvement and student success.

 Holly Chester returns as the Dean of Students at Crosby Middle School. Holly, a former beloved 4th-grade math teacher, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to supporting our children and community. She is thrilled to be back at Crosby Middle School.

