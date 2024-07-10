Friday, July 12, 2024
Baseball

Astros, Rangers Collide To Close Out First Half

by Brandon Williams
The Astros collide with the Rangers to close out the All-Star Break with both teams looking to grab momentum heading into the break. Meanwhile, the Dynamo are in town for a Saturday night match.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       

Wednesday: The Astros continue their series against the visiting Marlins at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: The Astros wrap their three-game set against the Marlins at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins with the pregame show at 6:30 pm.

Friday: In their final series before the All-Star Break, the Astros welcome the Rangers as both teams seek to gain ground on the Mariners in the American League West. Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) and Space City Home Network (Astros) both start at 6:30 pm with pregame shows before the game begins at 7:10 pm.

Saturday: It’s afternoon baseball for the Rangers and Astros beginning at 3:10 pm. Bally Sports Southwest and Space City Home Network start pregame shows at 2:30 pm. 

The Dynamo hosts Minnesota FC beginning at 7:30 pm. The match can be seen at part of the MLS package on Apple TV+.

