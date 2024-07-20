If you are a Hitchcock resident, please refer to this flyer as you are setting all of your debris from Hurricane Beryl by the road. Please note that they are asking everyone to keep your debris piles separate to avoid them not getting picked up for any reason (ie trees/brush will need to be separate from fence/shingles/wood) As a reminder, we have more resources and information shared from the City, the Chamber, and local agencies on our website: https://www.hitchcockisd.org/…/disaster-relief…
If you are a Hitchcock resident, please refer to this flyer as you are setting all of your debris from Hurricane Beryl by the road. Please note that they are asking everyone to keep your debris piles separate to avoid them not getting picked up for any reason (ie trees/brush will need to be separate from fence/shingles/wood) As a reminder, we have more resources and information shared from the City, the Chamber, and local agencies on our website: https://www.hitchcockisd.org/…/disaster-relief…
