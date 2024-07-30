La Marque High School has a new assistant head football coach with a very familiar name. Clarence Ward was named to the staff and comes home to the Cougars after earning All-State honors during the team’s run to the 2003 state Class 4A, Division II state championship. Ward, who will also coach the track team, played collegiately at UTEP.
The program also added Traylon Stewart, who will coach and serve as the Inclusion Teacher. Stewart was a lineman on the Coogs’ 2006 4A, Division II state championship team.