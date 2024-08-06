Home NewsCommunityFood 11 tips for cooking fish
11 tips for cooking fish

It’s common to avoid animal products like beef, pork, lamb, and poultry during Friday fasts in Lent, with most people turning to fish to serve as the protein in their meals.

Fish and other seafood may not be part of individuals’ normal dietary routines, which can lead to uncertainty regarding how to prepare and cook the ingredients they find at the supermarket or local fishmonger. These tips can set the course for success when cooking fish.

1. Seafood should have a mild, fishy aroma. If it is overpowering, the fish may be spoiled. It’s acceptable to ask the person at the fish counter how long the fish has been there. In regions where fish has to be transported inland great distances, it may be best to purchase frozen fish so it’s less likely to be past its prime.

2. Most fish is cooked when the center is opaque and the fish flakes easily with a fork. Fish can be fried, poached, steamed, baked, or grilled.

3. Baking fish is one of the easier methods to master, particularly if you’re prone to overcooking fish. Set the oven to 450 F to cook the fish fast and evenly. Thin fillets need around 8 minutes, while thicker cuts may require 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Resist the urge to manipulate the fish too much; otherwise, it will fall apart since it is very delicate. Try to flip only once.

5. Pat the fish dry before cooking, as extra moisture can cause the fish to steam instead of sear, resulting in a mushy final product.

6. Choose the right fish for the recipe. For example, a chowder or paella will require a more sturdy fish, such as cod, while a more delicate fish will fall apart if simmered.

7. If you want crispy skin on fish, start it in the pan with the skin side up. Afterwards when you flip the fillet, it will crisp nicely.

8. Choosing a variety of seafood in a recipe might mean managing different cooking times. Investigate your ingredients and figure out when to add them to the mix. Shrimp or mussels, for example, cook rather quickly, so they tend to be added during the final phase.

9. If you will be frying fish, make sure not to overcrowd the pan so that the temperature remains consistent and will produce crispy results.

10. Watch for bones. Some fish, including trout and salmon, have a double rib cage, and that means small pin bones. Remove the bones by pressing the flesh with your fingers and using a tweezer to grab the pin bones.

11. For more professional flipping results, purchase a fish spatula, which can get underneath fillets without tearing them apart. 

This advice can put anyone on the road to successful fish preparation.  TF232711

