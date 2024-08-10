Home NewsLifestylePets Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center
Pets

Adopt A Pet From Galveston County Animal Resource Center

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

We are excited and pleased to announce our participation in this year’s Mega Adoption Event at the George R Brown
Convention Center in Houston, Tx. We, along with many other animal shelters, will be working together to promote as
many adoptions as we can.
Looking for a new addition to your family? All adoptions will be $35 which include sterilization, microchipping, and
rabies vaccination. The adoption event starts at 10:00 am on Saturday (Aug 17th), but you can buy a “Fast Pass” that
will get you in the door at 9:00am so you can have first pick!
More information on this can also be found on the website https://www.mega-houston.com/
We can’t pull off such a large-scale lifesaving event without an army of volunteers- and that includes YOU!!!
If you would like to participate in this adoption event, please click the link below to sign up.
https://www.mega-houston.com/volunteer

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Dear Frankie: Resents Being Dressed Up

Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

Dear Frankie: Why Do Some Dogs Have To Learn The Hard Way?

Bayou Animal Services In Critial Need

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close