Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

We are excited and pleased to announce our participation in this year’s Mega Adoption Event at the George R Brown

Convention Center in Houston, Tx. We, along with many other animal shelters, will be working together to promote as

many adoptions as we can.

Looking for a new addition to your family? All adoptions will be $35 which include sterilization, microchipping, and

rabies vaccination. The adoption event starts at 10:00 am on Saturday (Aug 17th), but you can buy a “Fast Pass” that

will get you in the door at 9:00am so you can have first pick!

More information on this can also be found on the website https://www.mega-houston.com/

We can’t pull off such a large-scale lifesaving event without an army of volunteers- and that includes YOU!!!

If you would like to participate in this adoption event, please click the link below to sign up.

https://www.mega-houston.com/volunteer

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com