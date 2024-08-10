AUGUST LIBRARY EVENTS

MOVIE & CRAFT: LEGOS & The LEGO Movie (Rated PG)

August 10, 2024, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Everything is awesome! Stop by to watch a chosen

Lego construction worker go on an epic quest to stop

an evil tyrant! All while playing with the library’s own set

of Legos! No registration required!

Teen Volunteer Orientation Ages 13-18

August 12, 2024, 2:30 PM-3:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Teens in need of community service hours and volunteer hours for honor society, resumes, college applications are invited to this mandatory to be a teen volunteer. WE CANNOT PROVIDE COURT-ORDERED

COMMUNITY SERVICE. Email mrocio@texascitytx.

gov or call 409-949-3008 for more info.

Air Dry Clay Crafts Part 2 18+ (Registration Required)

August 12, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

REGISTRATION REQUIRED! In the first week, we will

be creating our clay creations. In the second week, we

will be painting our pottery. Participants should plan to

attend both weeks to get the most out of the pottery

experience. To register, call 409-643-5977 or visit the

information desk to sign up.

Bring Your own Book Club 18+

August 13, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor

for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for

topics and genres to cover as well as your current red.

Mothers and Babies

August 16, 2024, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

This interactive, 6-week evidence-based program that

shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/

or reduce symptoms of depression. For questions,

please contact Program Coordinator Evelyn Baldwin

at ebaldwin@depelchin.org

Small Business Success Series: Cybersecurity

REGISTRATION REQUIRED

August 20, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

REGISTRATION REQUIRED! Is your business protected? Learn tips to protect your customers and your

business from cyber-attacks. To register call the info

desk at 409-643-5977 or use the following link to sign

up: https://bit.ly/3lwQEr4.

Know Your Rights

August 22, 2024, 9:30 AM-1:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Have questions about your immigration status? Want

to know what your options are. Join us for a free immigration information session. Free consultations with a

legal professional are available after the presentation.

No prior registration required, walk-in ins welcome!

For questions, call 409-900-2114. Presented by the

Galveston-Houston immigration Representation project.

Anime Movie Showing: Jujutsu Kaisen Zero Ages

12-18

August 23, 2024, 3:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Teens are invited to come see the prequel movie to

the acclaimed anime series, Jujustsu Kaisen! Follow

a haunted high schooler as he becomes part of the

secretive world of jujustsu…and tries to keep the spirit

of his childhood friend from lashing out at others on

his behalf.

Adult Game Night

August 27, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new

games? Got a game you want to share with other players? Stop by the library every fourth Tuesday of the

month!

