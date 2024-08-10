AUGUST LIBRARY EVENTS

MOVIE & CRAFT: LEGOS & The LEGO Movie (Rated PG)
August 10, 2024, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Everything is awesome! Stop by to watch a chosen
Lego construction worker go on an epic quest to stop
an evil tyrant! All while playing with the library’s own set
of Legos! No registration required!
Teen Volunteer Orientation Ages 13-18
August 12, 2024, 2:30 PM-3:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Teens in need of community service hours and volunteer hours for honor society, resumes, college applications are invited to this mandatory to be a teen volunteer. WE CANNOT PROVIDE COURT-ORDERED
COMMUNITY SERVICE. Email mrocio@texascitytx.
gov or call 409-949-3008 for more info.
Air Dry Clay Crafts Part 2 18+ (Registration Required)
August 12, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
REGISTRATION REQUIRED! In the first week, we will
be creating our clay creations. In the second week, we
will be painting our pottery. Participants should plan to
attend both weeks to get the most out of the pottery
experience. To register, call 409-643-5977 or visit the
information desk to sign up.
Bring Your own Book Club 18+
August 13, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor
for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for
topics and genres to cover as well as your current red.
Mothers and Babies
August 16, 2024, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
This interactive, 6-week evidence-based program that
shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/
or reduce symptoms of depression. For questions,
please contact Program Coordinator Evelyn Baldwin
at ebaldwin@depelchin.org
Small Business Success Series: Cybersecurity
REGISTRATION REQUIRED
August 20, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
REGISTRATION REQUIRED! Is your business protected? Learn tips to protect your customers and your
business from cyber-attacks. To register call the info
desk at 409-643-5977 or use the following link to sign
up: https://bit.ly/3lwQEr4.
Know Your Rights
August 22, 2024, 9:30 AM-1:00 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Have questions about your immigration status? Want
to know what your options are. Join us for a free immigration information session. Free consultations with a
legal professional are available after the presentation.
No prior registration required, walk-in ins welcome!
For questions, call 409-900-2114. Presented by the
Galveston-Houston immigration Representation project.
Mothers and Babies
August 23, 2024, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
This interactive, 6-week evidence-based program that
shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/
or reduce symptoms of depression. For questions,
please contact Program Coordinator Evelyn Baldwin
at ebaldwin@depelchin.org
Anime Movie Showing: Jujutsu Kaisen Zero Ages
12-18
August 23, 2024, 3:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Teens are invited to come see the prequel movie to
the acclaimed anime series, Jujustsu Kaisen! Follow
a haunted high schooler as he becomes part of the
secretive world of jujustsu…and tries to keep the spirit
of his childhood friend from lashing out at others on
his behalf.
Adult Game Night
August 27, 2024, 5:30 PM-6:30 PM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
Want to make new friends or learn how to play new
games? Got a game you want to share with other players? Stop by the library every fourth Tuesday of the
month!
Mothers and Babies
August 30, 2024, 10:00 AM-11:00 AM @ Moore Memorial Public Library
This interactive, 6-week evidence-based program that
shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/
or reduce symptoms of depression. For questions,
please contact Program Coordinator Evelyn Baldwin
at ebaldwin@depelchin.org