Area Volleyball Teams Scatter State For Tourney Play

The end of the week is filled with high school football scrimmages, while area volleyball teams travel throughout the state for various tournaments.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their road trip with a 5:50 pm game at the Rays. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5:00 pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: After a week of hitting fellow teammates, high school football teams begin scrimmage play with Brazosport at La Marque at 6:30 pm, followed at 7:00 pm by Clear Falls at Manvel. There is no published start time for Oak Ridge at Clear Creek.

Volleyball tournament play is highlighted by Clear Brook, Clear Springs, Friendswood, and Santa Fe competing in the Pearland Varsity Tournament. Meanwhile, Clear Creek is at the Katy/Cy Fair ISD Tournament, Clear Falls is at the LGE Tournament in Georgetown, Dickinson competes in the Round Rock Westwood Tournament, Galveston Ball is at the Pasadena Memorial Volleybash, and La Marque is at the Dayton Tournament.

Friday: More football scrimmages on the schedule as Clear Springs at Dawson, and Galveston Ball at Alvin start at 6:00 pm. Hitchcock at Port Lavaca Calhoun, Santa Fe at Columbia, and Spring Legacy at Texas City are at 7:00 pm.

In volleyball, Lutheran South at Galveston Ball, and Stafford at Hitchcock begin at 6:30 pm.

The Astros welcome the White Sox for the weekend starting at 7:10 pm. Space City Home Network starts at 6:30 pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: The Texans welcome the Giants for a noon preseason matchup. KTRK13 will have the game live.

The Astros and White Sox continue their series at 6:10 pm, with Space City Home Network starting coverage at 5:30 pm with the pregame show.