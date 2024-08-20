Home NewsCommunityNature How Much Wood Would a Woodpecker Peck?
Nature

How Much Wood Would a Woodpecker Peck?

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Kayla Pringle

Kayla Pringle is the Education Assistant at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory.  The GCBO is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving the birds and their habitats along the entire Gulf Coast and beyond into their Central and South America wintering grounds.

Anytime I am walking in the forest, birding, or going on a hike, there are certain birds I’m on the lookout for. I would like to say that I get excited to see any and all birds while I’m out in nature, but we all know there are certain animals that we want to see more than others. Woodpeckers are those birds for me. Fortunately, Texas is home to many native woodpeckers.

Woodpeckers have strong bills that allow them to drum trees, forage for insects, and create nest cavities. During the spring, woodpeckers will excavate a hole in a tree to create a cavity that they will use for one breeding season. As with many birds, their nests will be abandoned at the end of breeding season, and the remnants of the nest will decompose. For woodpeckers, once they flee their nests, these cavities are used by many different animals in the ecosystem. 

Birds such as owls, swifts, swallows, wrens, and more will use these cavities to protect their own nests in future breeding seasons. Other small mammals like squirrels, chipmunks, and even bats will also use these cavities for shelter. 

Many woodpecker species have healthy population levels, but all are still threatened by habitat loss and pesticide use. We have likely lost the Ivory-billed Woodpecker that hasn’t been seen since 2004 in Arkansas. Additionally, the Imperial Woodpecker, which was native to Mexico, hasn’t been seen since the 1950s. 

Lewis’s Woodpecker and the Red-cockaded Woodpecker are species that have declined rapidly and are now under intense conservation efforts to boost their populations. Both of these species live in open coniferous forests or old growth forests that rely on fire, but the suppression of fires has caused their natural habitats to disappear. Conservationists have started to produce controlled fires to mimic the natural fires that maintained these habitats originally. 

When you’re out hiking or walking trails in a park or nature center, you might notice dead trees that have been left on the ground or in the forest. Some may think this makes the park look unkept, but there is an important reason these dead trees are left in the forest. Many of trees have cavities from woodpeckers or serve as habitat for wildlife. Animals will continue to use these dead trees with cavities as their home or for shelter. 

Woodpeckers will drum on dead trees as well, searching for insects to eat. Dead trees can take up to 100 years to decompose, so keeping these trees around and conserving woodpeckers are critical for wildlife and biodiversity! A tip for you: If you have dead trees or snags that aren’t a hazard for you or your neighbors, you might consider leaving it on the ground because it is likely to attract wildlife! Thank you for reading and keep your eyes and ears open! 

Photo by Mike Williams

Caption: A Downy Woodpecker examining a tree. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

The Possum Lady of Galveston Island

Steps anyone can take to protect local wildlife

Squirrels of Texas

Can you dance the waggle?

Our Glowing Planet

Softshell Turtles of Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close