The opportunity to experience local wildlife is one of the many alluring features of spending time in the great outdoors. Unfortunately, wildlife is being threatened in many parts of the world as the human population increases and spreads to regions that historically have not been home to large numbers of human beings.

Numerous local, national and international environmental organizations are dedicated to protecting local wildlife. But such organizations can always use a helping hand, and the following are some simple steps anyone can take to protect local wildlife.

¥ Sign up for local trash pick-ups. The organization Environment America reports that scientists have found fragments of plastic in hundreds of species. For example, researchers found such fragments in 44 percent of all seabird species. Local park and beach cleanups can help reduce that figure and make these beloved spaces look even better. Signing up for park or beach clean-ups also provides a great reason to get outdoors.

¥ Make an effort to cut back on your energy consumption. This effective approach can benefit local wildlife and animal lovers’ bottom lines. The Animal Welfare Institute notes that many power plants rely on fossil fuels, the extraction of which can be harmful to local habitats. That ultimately and adversely affects local wildlife. Reducing energy consumption can cut back on the need to extract fossil fuels, and it also can lead to lower energy bills for consumers.

¥ Support eco-friendly legislation. Legislators fighting to protect local wildlife need all the help they can get. Individuals can lend a hand by supporting legislators who are working to maintain local habitats so wildlife can continue to thrive. Share information about political issues related to local wildlife via social media and volunteer to help local politicians and nonprofit organizations spread the word about the importance of protecting the species who call your region home.

¥ Do not get too close to wildlife. The beauty of wildlife can be hard to resist, but the AWI urges animal lovers to keep their distance from animals they see in the wild. Do not handle young animals found in the wild, no matter how vulnerable they appear to be, as the AWI notes that it’s not uncommon for mothers to leave their young alone for long periods of time while they forage for food.

Wildlife faces an uncertain future in many parts of the world. Individuals can do their part to protect wildlife and ensure their long-term survival.