Community + Dedicated Professionals = Success

By Ruth Ann Ruiz Features Editor

If you are wandering about the dolphin fund raiser at Jamaica Bach last weekend, the needed funds were raised.



Heidi Whitehead Executive Director of Texas Marine Mammal Standing Network (TMNSM) was excited to share the good news.

“We were able to raise the necessary funds to begin repairs on our dolphin rehabilitation center in Galveston, so the work orders are in, and we are hopeful the work will be completed soon. Our entire team is looking forward to being able to support rescued dolphins in rehabilitation when the need arises,” said Whitehead.

Screenshot

The excitement of the fund raising was boosted by their successful rescue also last week Saturday as reported by TMMSN

“This past weekend an extraordinary rescue operation successfully saved a young female dolphin found land-locked in Power Lake off San Antonio Bay. The dolphin, initially observed with her presumed mother about two weeks ago, was discovered alone after the mother was found deceased on the shore.

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network (TMMSN) was alerted through its stranding hotline (1-800-9MAMMAL), prompting an immediate response. Within 24 hours, a collaborative effort was launched, involving TMMSN, SeaWorld San Antonio, Texas Parks and Wildlife , NOAA Fisheries Service, and critical local partners including Bay Flats Lodge Resort Captain Todd Jones, Brigid Berger with Middle Coast Sea Turtle Rescue/San Antonio Bay Partnership, and Captain John Humbert. The rescue mission, which required four boats, knowledge and resources from the locals, and experienced teams traveling from Galveston and San Antonio, was a significant logistical effort.

The dolphin was successfully rescued and assessed by a veterinarian on-site. Given her young age and condition, NOAA Fisheries recommended her transfer to a rehabilitation facility. Due to damage from Hurricane Beryl, the TMMSN Galveston rehabilitation center was unable to accommodate her. Therefore, emergency authorization was obtained from NOAA for her to be transported to and rehabilitated at SeaWorld San Antonio, where she is receiving expert care.

The swift and coordinated response highlights the dedication of all involved in ensuring the well-being of this dolphin. Following storms, heavy rain or flood events, dolphins may be found in areas of unsuitable habitat (e.g., too shallow, low salinity, lack of prey) and should be reported immediately.

If you observe dolphins in an area that seems unusual, please report them to your nearest marine mammal stranding responders; in Texas call 1-800-9MAMMAL(800-962-6625) and throughout the Southeast U.S. call 1-877-WHALE HELP (877-942-5343)” reported by TMNSM