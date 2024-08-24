Receive Your 2024 County Tax Bill Via Email

The deadline to sign up to receive a 2024 property tax statement via electronic mail (email) is September 16th. Visit the GCTO website at www.galcotax.com and click the large red button to search for your account(s). At the account homepage, scroll to the bottom and click on Register to Receive Electronic Tax Statements. This feature is especially beneficial for anyone who recently purchased a property or refinanced. Many lenders request tax statements midsummer so new property owners or those who paid off a loan or refinanced may not receive a tax statement without taking advantage of this option.

Electronic statements save 84 cents in postage and printing costs and those cents add up to common sense government. Apparently, the Legislature agrees as January 1, 2024, property owners may require electronic communication of all tax related notices – homestead exemption eligibility, cancellation of or reduced exemptions, notice of protest hearing and determination of protest – in addition to receipt of the tax statement. Submission to tax authorities will be considered timely if received by a tax official’s server on or before the deadline. The Texas Comptroller will be developing a form for owners to complete and send to those tax officials.

Help us save you money and lower the cost of government! Sign up for e-statements today!

Cheryl E. Johnson, PCC, CTOP

Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector

August 21, 2024