MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY SEPTEMBER EVENTS

Parents and Infant Events:

Parent Café

Thursday, September 12 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, kindship providers, teachers, counselors, clergy—anyone who is helping to guide a child in life—is invited to gather, find strength in community, and share their stories, experience, worries, and more. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.



Movie Events:

Hispanic Heritage Month Movie: La Casa Madrigal

For ages 5 – 12

Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.

September is Hispanic Heritage Month! Join us at the library to watch an animated film in which we follow the magical Madrigal family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia.



Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, September 10, 17, & 24 at 10 a.m.

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, September 11, 18, & 25 at 10 a.m.

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.



Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, September 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying authentic Japanese snacks and soda/punch!

JackBox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, September 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Come try out our interesting board games (Cards Against Humanity: Family Friend edition, Dixit, Epic Spell Wars) or enjoy our new digital JackBox Games collection (Quiplash, Tee-K.O, and more)! Be sure to bring your smart device!

AMOCO FCU Presents Managing Accounts for School Students

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, September 19 at 3:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Teens ages 12 – 18 are invited to learn how to manage their current or future checking accounts, learn about overdrafts and overdraft prevention, and learn different ways to manage their online funds while keeping their accounts safe from hackers. To register, call (409) 949-3008 or email mr﻿ocio@texascitytx.gov. Walk-ins are welcome!

Creativity Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, September 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Need a calm, quiet place to work on your art, writing, etc.? Stop by the library and chat with other creatives as you work on your project! Quick crafts will be provided for those wanting to join in.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, September 27 at 3:30 p.m.

See if your character will survive the harrowing situations posed by the dungeon master! More details about the mission/questline will follow at the meeting. Currently hosting one-shot adventures.



Adult Events:

ESL Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, September 3 and 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Do you need to practice your English Skills? Join us for some informal conversation and role-play to improve your English skills. / ¿Necesitas practicar tus en inglés? Únase a nosotros para una conversación informal y un juego de roles para mejorar sus en inglés.



AMOCO Financial Course for Adults: Budgeting & Spending

Wednesday, September 4 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Explore the importance of creating and maintaining a monthly budget. Learn how to create a budget and track your progress and reduce spending and pay down debt. To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@texascitytx.gov. Walk-ins are welcome!



Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles for our monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).

U.S. Citizenship Class with Ser y Hacer

Wednesdays, September 11, 18, & 25 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. This program is for US green card holders who anticipate beginning the naturalization process. Free for adults; to register, call Magdalena Alvarado at (409) 888-0062.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.



Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup

Wednesday, September 18 at 1 p.m.

All genealogy enthusiasts are welcomed to have their burning questions answered!

Genealogy Round Table (NEW)

Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m.

NEW! Join us to discuss genealogy topics, get help with tough research problems, and share your genealogy knowledge! All levels of genealogy experience are invited!

Adult Game Night

Tuesday, September 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players? Stop by the library the fourth Tuesday of every month!

Henna Class for Adults

Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Join Ms. Macy Ulbricht at the library as she provides a brief history of the henna plant, how it’s used artistically, and the artform of henna/mehndi. Attendees will also learn how to make henna paste, draw designs on paper or their own hands, and learn how to care for these designs. To register, call (409) 643-5973 or email jlandrum@texascitytx.gov.



Computer Classes:

Basic Android Phone

Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn how to navigate through settings, find & organize apps, navigate through email on the phone, change notifications, and use a browser. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.

Basic Mouse

Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn to recognize terms and the difference between left and right clicking; understand scrolling and practice mouse use. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.

Basic Computer

Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Learn basic computer terms, how to open basic programs, change settings, and navigate common keyboard commands. To register, visit the Info Desk at Moore Memorial Public Library or call (409) 643-5977.

Moore Memorial Public Library is located at 1701 9th Ave. N., Texas City, TX 77590.