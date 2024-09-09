The new Chicken N Pickle in Webster, Texas, is hosting “pickleball for all” with free monthly “adaptive pickleball” practice sessions! Adaptive pickleball is a modified version of pickleball designed to be inclusive of people with disabilities. Children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities are invited to learn, have fun and increase awareness of adaptive pickleball the second Tuesday of every month. There is no cost to participate, and Chicken N Pickle provides all equipment, including wheelchairs designed specifically for playing pickleball. A special coach for adaptive players provides instruction during Chicken N Pickle’s “all abilities” programming.

Taylor Nichols is a former motocross athlete who suffered a career-ending and life-changing spinal cord injury while racing that confined him to a wheelchair. Six years later, Nichols is a national trailblazer for adaptive pickleball and para pickleball coach for Chicken N Pickle. Read more about Nichols at Pickelball.com and on Facebook.

“I’ve seen people who’ve never been in a sports chair or have been in a wheelchair all their life and they’ve never gone out, done a physical activity, or been able to participate because they’re usually sitting on the sidelines watching. And now, they’re out on the court playing,” said Nichols. “Once they get out there, it’s like the light switch goes off. I truly believe pickleball is for everyone.”

Chicken N Pickle says pickleball is “very user-friendly.” Because the pickleball court is much smaller than a tennis court, the sport is less physically demanding. You don’t need a racket background, or even an athletic or sports background. Most anybody can pick up a paddle and have fun playing. There aren’t too many sports like pickleball where a grandfather can play with a grandchild. It’s also a lifestyle sport that’s improving peoples’ social lives. Players often get hooked the first time they pick up a paddle and play, which isn’t always the case with other racket sports.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with the Houston area being one of the most popular places to play!

Photos of recent adaptive pickleball practices at Chicken N Pickle in Webster are attached for your use, as well as a recent news release with more Chicken N Pickle Webster news.