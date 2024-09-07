A Salute To First Responders

Written By: Ruth Ann Ruiz

Features Editor

What was that flower Delta Dawn had on in that song Tanya Tucker sang? It doesn’t seem to matter. We listen to the song without stopping to figure it out, and doing so sets a tone.

So does another song that includes questions such as, “how many years can some people exist/ Before they’re allowed to be free? Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head/ And pretend that he just doesn’t see?

As the Bob Dylan song goes, “The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind.”

David and Mary with an acoustic guitar and classic lyrics graced the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City Wednesday. Their music created a sense of tranquility and friendship as guests began filling the center.

The musical duo who are called Peaceful Project were part of the First Responders Salute and Business Luncheon sponsored by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce (TCLM).

Opening the luncheon was Cory Moss of the Valero Texas City Refinery who is also TCLM Chamber Chairman.

Kevin Herrin, chaplain at Texas City Police Department, offered a brief address to the first responders present, reminding them to seek counseling when they start to feel overwhelmed with extreme situations.

The TCLM Chamber of Commerce President/CEO shared the accomplishments of each department represented at the luncheon. The departments represented were the following:

— the College of the Mainland Police Department

— the La Marque Police Department and Fire Departments

— the Texas City Police Department and Fire Departments

— the UTMB Police Department

— the Houston Methodist EMS Department

The luncheon ended with attendees who were not first responders being invited to show their appreciation with a standing ovation for the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect all of us.