Galveston College leaders honored as Women of the Year at

Galveston Women’s Conference

GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 16, 2024) – Galveston College Regents Karen F. Flowers,

Mary R. Longoria and Carolyn L. Sunseri were recognized as Ann McLeod Moody

Women of the Year recipients at the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on

Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.

“It’s an honor to have been selected along with my fellow Galveston College Regents

Mary Longoria and Carolyn Sunseri,” said GC Board of Regents Chair, Flowers. “This

was unexpected, for all three of us. It’s wonderful that all three female regents were

selected to be recognized in the same year. Each of our regents is innovative in their

respective fields and on the Galveston College Board.”

The prestigious recognition, named after community leader Ann McLeod Moody,

celebrates women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community service, and a

commitment to advancing the status of women in the Galveston region.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized among such inspiring women as one of the Women of

the Year,” said Longoria. “This honor reflects not just my work, but the dedication of my

colleagues and all those who uplift and support our community.”

The recognition of these three Galveston College Regents underscores their significant

contributions to education and the local community. Their leadership and dedication

have had an impact on the college’s mission of promoting accessible, high-quality

education and workforce development in Galveston and the surrounding areas.

“Being recognized as one of the Women of the Year is truly humbling,” said Sunseri. “I

share this honor with those who work tirelessly to make Galveston a better place to live

and thrive. This recognition inspires me and my fellow regents to keep giving back and

investing in our community’s future, beginning with our students.”

GC’s Regents were joined by Ashley Cordray, founder of Save 1900, Jody Droege, vice

president of TDEC, Inc., Kelly Carnes Johns, public relations and marketing for Carnes

Funeral Home, Marie Robb, Mayor Pro Tem, Galveston City Council, District 6, and

Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Gina M. Spagnola,

celebrated GC’s board members and the other five honorees, saying that “these

remarkable women exemplify the spirit of Galveston.”

Pictured Left to Right:

Galveston College Regents, from left to right, Mary R. Longoria, Karen F. Flowers and

Carolyn L Sunseri were among eight Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce

Women of the Year honored at the Galveston Women’s Conference on Sept. 13, 2024,

at Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.