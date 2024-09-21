Home NewsCommunityEvents Galveston College leaders honored as Women of the Year at
GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 16, 2024) – Galveston College Regents Karen F. Flowers,
Mary R. Longoria and Carolyn L. Sunseri were recognized as Ann McLeod Moody
Women of the Year recipients at the 17th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference on
Friday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.
“It’s an honor to have been selected along with my fellow Galveston College Regents
Mary Longoria and Carolyn Sunseri,” said GC Board of Regents Chair, Flowers. “This
was unexpected, for all three of us. It’s wonderful that all three female regents were
selected to be recognized in the same year. Each of our regents is innovative in their
respective fields and on the Galveston College Board.”
The prestigious recognition, named after community leader Ann McLeod Moody,
celebrates women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community service, and a
commitment to advancing the status of women in the Galveston region.
“It’s a privilege to be recognized among such inspiring women as one of the Women of
the Year,” said Longoria. “This honor reflects not just my work, but the dedication of my
colleagues and all those who uplift and support our community.”
The recognition of these three Galveston College Regents underscores their significant
contributions to education and the local community. Their leadership and dedication
have had an impact on the college’s mission of promoting accessible, high-quality
education and workforce development in Galveston and the surrounding areas.
“Being recognized as one of the Women of the Year is truly humbling,” said Sunseri. “I
share this honor with those who work tirelessly to make Galveston a better place to live
and thrive. This recognition inspires me and my fellow regents to keep giving back and
investing in our community’s future, beginning with our students.”
GC’s Regents were joined by Ashley Cordray, founder of Save 1900, Jody Droege, vice
president of TDEC, Inc., Kelly Carnes Johns, public relations and marketing for Carnes

Funeral Home, Marie Robb, Mayor Pro Tem, Galveston City Council, District 6, and
Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Gina M. Spagnola,
celebrated GC’s board members and the other five honorees, saying that “these
remarkable women exemplify the spirit of Galveston.”
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

Pictured Left to Right:
Galveston College Regents, from left to right, Mary R. Longoria, Karen F. Flowers and
Carolyn L Sunseri were among eight Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
Women of the Year honored at the Galveston Women’s Conference on Sept. 13, 2024,
at Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.

