West Nile Virus Update: First Confirmed Human Case Reported in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— Galveston County Health District has confirmed a positive neuroinvasive West Nile virus

(WNV) case in a resident of the county. The patient was admitted to the hospital where they are currently showing signs

of improvement.

In response to this case, local health officials have promptly notified the county mosquito control team. They will initiate

spraying and trapping efforts in the neighborhood where the patient resides to help mitigate further risk of transmission.

Additionally, three sentinel chickens in the county have tested positive for West Nile virus, as reported by the Texas

Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Health Recommendations:

Residents are advised to take precautions to reduce their risk of mosquito bites, including:

Using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity hours.

Eliminating standing water around homes, where mosquitoes breed.

Installing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

The health district emphasizes the importance of public awareness in preventing the spread of West Nile virus and urges

community members to report any stagnant water sources to local authorities.

Please visit their website or reach out to Galveston County Mosquito Control if you have any questions or concerns about

mosquitos in your area.

Galveston County Mosquito Control website: Mosquito Control | Galveston County, TX (galvestoncountytx.gov)

Contact them at: mosquito.control@co.galveston.tx.us or call 1-800-842-5622