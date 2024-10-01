Home NewsGeneral West Nile Virus Update: First Confirmed Human Case Reported in Galveston County
GeneralNews

West Nile Virus Update: First Confirmed Human Case Reported in Galveston County

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas— Galveston County Health District has confirmed a positive neuroinvasive West Nile virus
(WNV) case in a resident of the county. The patient was admitted to the hospital where they are currently showing signs
of improvement.
In response to this case, local health officials have promptly notified the county mosquito control team. They will initiate
spraying and trapping efforts in the neighborhood where the patient resides to help mitigate further risk of transmission.
Additionally, three sentinel chickens in the county have tested positive for West Nile virus, as reported by the Texas
Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Health Recommendations:
Residents are advised to take precautions to reduce their risk of mosquito bites, including:

  • Using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
  • Wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants, especially during peak mosquito activity hours.
  • Eliminating standing water around homes, where mosquitoes breed.
  • Installing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

The health district emphasizes the importance of public awareness in preventing the spread of West Nile virus and urges
community members to report any stagnant water sources to local authorities.
Please visit their website or reach out to Galveston County Mosquito Control if you have any questions or concerns about
mosquitos in your area.
Galveston County Mosquito Control website: Mosquito Control | Galveston County, TX (galvestoncountytx.gov)
Contact them at: mosquito.control@co.galveston.tx.us or call 1-800-842-5622

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Phelan’s GOP foes back one challenger

Sports Update

Economic Summit to Discuss Island’s Future Development, Leadership Change for GEDP

Goodbye to a Local Voice for the Unvoiced 

Rep. Weber’s Bill to Develop Next Generation Pipelines Passes House of Representatives

The Future of Texas Power – Keeping Up with Demand, Exploring New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close