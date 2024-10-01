Home NewsLifestyleSafety School Bus Safety Week
School Bus Safety Week is a time set aside by schools during the third full week of October to share the importance of keeping students safe as they travel to and from school on buses. Despite the extensive safety measures in place, school bus-related accidents continue to occur at an alarming rate, many of which are preventable with more vigilance and respect for the rules designed to protect our children.

One of the most significant concerns highlighted during School Bus Safety Week is the illegal passing of stopped school buses. According to the National Coalition for Safer Roads (NCSR), a staggering two-thirds of all school bus-related fatalities are caused by vehicles illegally passing a stopped bus. This statistic calls for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement of traffic laws regarding school buses.

The Danger of Ignoring the School Bus Stop Sign

When a school bus is about to stop, the stop sign extends and activates flashing red lights to notify nearby drivers. Stopping for a school bus is not just a suggestion, it is the law. Yet, every day, drivers across the country disregard these signals, endangering the lives of school bus riders. In a survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), it was found that on a single day in 2022, nearly 77,000 incidents of vehicles illegally passing school buses were reported. This represents an epidemic of careless driving that puts the most vulnerable members of our society at risk.

Parents and Community Members

While the primary focus of School Bus Safety Week is preventing illegal passing, it is equally important to address the role of parents and community members in supporting safety measures. Parents must instill in their children the importance of bus safety rules, such as staying seated, using seat belts if available, and waiting for the bus to come to a complete stop before approaching it or standing up to exit. Additionally, parents and community members should be active participants in reporting unsafe driving behavior and advocating for stricter penalties for violations.

Every state has legislation that makes it illegal to pass a stopped school bus; however, the amount of the citation varies by state. In Texas, the consequences for illegally passing a school bus are steep. A citation for such a violation carries a minimum fine of $500, reflecting the seriousness with which this offense is regarded. This substantial penalty is intended to serve as a deterrent, reminding drivers that the safety of children is paramount. These hefty fines incurred for unsafely passing a bus are yielding positive results. According to NCSR, 99% of all drivers cited for illegally passing a school bus never receive a second citation for passing a school bus illegally.

A Call to Action

National School Bus Safety Week reminds us that safeguarding our children is a collective responsibility. It is not enough to rely solely on school bus drivers and law enforcement; everyone who shares the road with a school bus has a role to play. Whether it is obeying traffic laws, educating our children, or advocating for stronger safety measures, each of us can contribute to reducing the safety risks to our children as they ride school buses.

Biography

Dr. Brandon Enos is the superintendent of Cushing ISD in Cushing, Texas. He is an advocate for public education and is the Chairman for the Texas Rural Education Association’s Legislative Committee.

