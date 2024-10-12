Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz, The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Taiwan’s 113th National Day Celebration, which falls on October 10, was celebrated in Houston on Tuesday. U.S. Congressman Al Green, who represents the 9th Congressional District of Texas, was a keynote speaker for the event.

He seemed to be in cheerful spirits as he spoke of his personal commitment to Taiwan and the U.S. commitment to Taiwan. He referred to the director-general as consul general and assured the audience that Taiwan would one day have a consulate in Houston.

As it stands the U.S. does not formally recognize the nation of Taiwan. For this reason, the office where Taiwan’s representatives work is not referred to as a consulate. Instead, it is called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire was another keynote speaker.

“Being here is like coming home to family,” Whitmire said.

He also said the Taiwanese influence could be seen throughout Houston.

Director-General Yvonne Yi-Fang Hsiao spoke to the audience and shared a few words about her nation’s status as a democracy and as a leader in meeting the world’s technological needs.

“As an indispensable link in the global chain of democracies, Taiwan knows that global peace

and prosperity can only be possible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. President Lai has introduced the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to strengthen national defense, improve economic security, enhance partnerships, and stable and principled cross-strait leadership.

“President Lai has also called for developing the Five Trusted Industry Sectors: semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance and next generations communications. Currently, Taiwan produces over 90% of the world’s high-end semiconductors and many of the advanced chips driving the AI revolution. The transformation into an AI island highlights our crucial position in the global supply chain; a secure and democratic Taiwan means the technology of tomorrow is in trusted hands.

“At the same time, Taiwan will promote integrated diplomacy. By building on a foundation of trust as well as economic and cooperative exchanges, Taiwan will deepen pragmatic and productive partnerships with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries,” said Director-General Hsiao.

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Congresswoman, Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) was celebrating the island nation’s 113th National Day. Beyond celebrating, the congressional delegation was also meeting with Taiwanese leaders to discuss imminently important issues.

Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a guest of Taiwan and met with President Lai.

“I was honored to meet with President Lai Ching-te today to discuss strengthening the economic and cultural bond between Texas and Taiwan,” Governor Abbott said in a press release posted on the website for the Office of the Texas Governor. “Both Texas and Taiwan have experienced miraculous economic growth in the last few decades, becoming pivotal economies for our regions and driving the future of innovation by providing economic freedom and opportunity for our people. I congratulate President Lai on his recent inauguration and look forward to working together to deepen our partnership as we build a stronger future for both Texas and Taiwan.”

In May, Taiwan held its eighth presidential election, and the voters elected Lai Ching-te, a former physician who has served as vice president of Taiwan.