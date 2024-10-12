Home NewsBusiness Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston
BusinessCommunityNews

Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz, The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Taiwan’s 113th National Day Celebration, which falls on October 10, was celebrated in Houston on Tuesday. U.S. Congressman Al Green, who represents the 9th Congressional District of Texas, was a keynote speaker for the event.

He seemed to be in cheerful spirits as he spoke of his personal commitment to Taiwan and the U.S. commitment to Taiwan. He referred to the director-general as consul general and assured the audience that Taiwan would one day have a consulate in Houston.

As it stands the U.S. does not formally recognize the nation of Taiwan. For this reason, the office where Taiwan’s representatives work is not referred to as a consulate. Instead, it is called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston. 

Houston Mayor John Whitmire was another keynote speaker.  

“Being here is like coming home to family,” Whitmire said. 

He also said the Taiwanese influence could be seen throughout Houston.

 Director-General Yvonne Yi-Fang Hsiao spoke to the audience and shared a few words about her nation’s status as a democracy and as a leader in meeting the world’s technological needs. 

“As an indispensable link in the global chain of democracies, Taiwan knows that global peace

and prosperity can only be possible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. President Lai has introduced the Four Pillars of Peace action plan to strengthen national defense, improve economic security, enhance partnerships, and stable and principled cross-strait leadership.

“President Lai has also called for developing the Five Trusted Industry Sectors: semiconductors, AI, military, security and surveillance and next generations communications. Currently, Taiwan produces over 90% of the world’s high-end semiconductors and many of the advanced chips driving the AI revolution. The transformation into an AI island highlights our crucial position in the global supply chain; a secure and democratic Taiwan means the technology of tomorrow is in trusted hands.

“At the same time, Taiwan will promote integrated diplomacy. By building on a foundation of trust as well as economic and cooperative exchanges, Taiwan will deepen pragmatic and productive partnerships with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries,” said Director-General Hsiao. 

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Congresswoman, Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) was celebrating the island nation’s 113th National Day. Beyond celebrating, the congressional delegation was also meeting with Taiwanese leaders to discuss imminently important issues. 

Earlier this year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was a guest of Taiwan and met with President Lai. 

“I was honored to meet with President Lai Ching-te today to discuss strengthening the economic and cultural bond between Texas and Taiwan,” Governor Abbott said in a press release posted on the website for the Office of the Texas Governor. “Both Texas and Taiwan have experienced miraculous economic growth in the last few decades, becoming pivotal economies for our regions and driving the future of innovation by providing economic freedom and opportunity for our people. I congratulate President Lai on his recent inauguration and look forward to working together to deepen our partnership as we build a stronger future for both Texas and Taiwan.”

In May, Taiwan held its eighth presidential election, and the voters elected Lai Ching-te, a former physician who has served as vice president of Taiwan. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Bayou Fest Schedule

In Memoriam

Brenda and the Bible: Firepower

November 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Investing in Texas’ Infrastructure

Rule Update Would Bring Clarity to Taxing Online Marketing Places in Texas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close