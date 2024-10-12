Home NewsCommunity Bayou Fest Schedule
What to Expect

Friday, October 17 & Saturday, October 19 at Highland Bayou Park. From live music to kids’ activities to fireworks, Bayou Fest offers fun for all ages. Admission and parking are free!

All Major Activities at Bayou Fest in La Marque:

BAYOU FEST BBQ COOKOFF

Compete with the best of the best as part of the CBA organization.

KIDS QUE COOKOFF

Enjoy the Third Annual La Marque Kids Que Cookoff. This is a FREE event!  

“COWBOY” JONES CHILDREN’S FISHING TOURNAMENT

Join Rusty Hook Fishing Club for the annual kids’ fishing tournament for kids 12 years old and younger! 

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Grab your partner and come throw some bags!

ARTS & CRAFTS

Get a jump on your Christmas shopping at the Bayou Fest’s vendor fair! Over 20 craft vendors are expected.

PUMPKIN PATCH & DECORATING CONTEST

Pick a pumpkin for FREE, find a spot under the pavilion and get creative!

MUTTON BUSTIN’

Dress up your little cowboys and cowgirls and meet us near the pavilion.

FREE CONCERTS 

Grab your friends, bring chairs and dance the night away at this free community concert! 

Friday Night Schedule: Tejano Night!

6:30 pm – DJ Roland Martinez

7:30 pm – Gary Hobbs

9:30 pm – Jay Perez

Saturday Schedule:

4:00 pm – Pa’Zazz

6:30 pm – The Band Hennessey

8:30 pm – The Jetties

La Marque Bayou Fest is presented by City of La Marque. 

