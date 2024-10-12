Brenda and the Bible: Firepower

Dear Readers, now more than ever we need the wisdom of God, with understanding, to navigate our hearts through today’s world. With so much being labeled as “truth” it is imperative that we allow the “Holy Spirit of truth, who will guide you into all truth,” to lead our hearts and minds. Jesus said, “the words that I speak, they are Spirit and they are life.” I believe this is one of the most powerful messages the Lord has put on my heart to write, so I want to share it again for such a time as this …

I had all the components, yet I did not know how to use them when I decided to grill for the first time many years ago.

Oh I had watched my Father fire up the pit back home when I was little, but with so many questions flying out of my mouth, well, I neglected to listen to the answers.

I knew very little of the procedure, and later my husband became the keeper of the flames so I remained charcoal-ly challenged for quite some time. Until that day I said “I can!” I will!’ “Fire up this grill!!!!”

Awwww, it was a pitiful attempt.

Half a bag of charcoal, a box of matches, three shredded paper towels and two tissues later, and the stuff still refused to remain lit. I had “gently” applied a spritz of lighter fluid because I didn’t want to singe my eyebrows, just the food. Obviously, this whimpy approach was not going to get us cooked burgers.

So I mustered up some courage and gave the pile a good dowsing. I allowed a few minutes for soaking and tossed in the match. Then wasted no time showering the tiny flame with more fluid.

WHOOSH! The fire roared to life. With catlike reflexes I jumped back several feet, scoring a perfect 10 in the Olympic field of “Cowardness.” The coals stayed red hot for many hours and we were able to cook up a feast.

I used this “event” because it is an excellent comparison to when I received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. I was born again (Received salvation through Christ Jesus).

It wasn’t until several years later that I was baptized in water (I know, many people are water baptized right after salvation but for several reasons, I waited).

Since I had not been taught that there was anything else to receive after this I pretty much stayed … saved and stuck. (I had the wood).

I knew I had met this wonderful Savior and I had this desire to know more about God but I also felt like I had no power to witness to anyone or to pray for them. It was very frustrating at times. I desired an intimacy with God that was more than just fleeting moments here and there (I had the tiny flame inside).

Then I began reading about the Baptism of the Holy Spirit in the Bible. I also began hearing these awesome testimonies of people being healed and living in complete victory.

I was healed from MS through these teachings/His word and prayer. It’s a long story but finally, I got to the place where I had to make a decision. Continue to allow the traditions and doctrines of men to make the =word of God of non-effect in my life … or press on.

Praise God, I chose to believe His word over religious theological opinions.

Now, dozens of scriptures convinced me that this was available to all born-again Christians but using the verses in Matthew 11:9-13. I prayed and asked my Heavenly Father to Baptize me in His Holy Spirit. I sat in our swing that evening and by faith I started speaking in tongues. A few syllables at first, then fluently.

And yes the gift of tongues is for anyone baptized in the Holy Spirit who will believe, receive and act on it. You have to open your mouth and speak. The Holy Spirit will give you the words).

And you don’t HAVE to speak in tongues BUT … YOU GET TO!! “Therefore, brethren, desire earnestly to prophesy,and do not forbid to speak with tongues. Let all things be done decently and in order.” 1 Cor.14:39-40

I understand precisely why satan has tried so hard to make this awesome Gift from God to appear weird or fake or something to be feared. And I know some groups of people have taken things to the extremes while a huge part of the body of Christ has chosen to ignore/skip over this truth entirely.

The Holy Spirit IS the GIFT that Jesus promised to send us. He is Jesus, but not in bodily form.

NOW, I had the fuel!!!!!!!

It WAS just like throwing fuel on the fire. The word of God exploded on the inside of me. Don’t go by feelings; you may not instantly “feel” like anything happened.

But suddenly, the Bible came to life and the scriptures just leaped off of the page. I experienced deliverance and freedom in so many areas. I started having faith and believing in other people to be healed and have seen many receive healing in the name of Jesus, by His power and authority given to us, His children.

He has revealed Jesus to me throughout the Bible. That is why the Holy Spirit was sent to us. To reveal Himself to us. A growing and loving relationship with Father God through His Son.

There ARE three baptisms:

The Blood. (Salvation- the Holy Spirit baptizes us in the body of Christ.)

By Water. (Disciple baptizes us in water, symbolizing dead to self and alive to our new life in Christ).

By Fire. Jesus baptizes us in His Holy Spirit.

“I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance, but He who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” Matt. 3:11

Then Peter said to them, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is to you and to your children, and to all who are afar off, as many as the Lord our God will call.” Acts 2:38-39 “

However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.” John 16:13

You know, if this testimony doesn’t light your fire, then your wood is wet. With or without the baptism of the Holy Spirit, our Lord loves you very much. But I know there are some of you reading this column who were like I was, saved and stuck. There’s so much more and I encourage you to ask God to show you.

There are many other scriptures to testify of this truth and here are just a few: Acts 2:32-33, John 1:32-34, Acts. 1:4-8, Acts 2:4, 1 Cor. 10:1-4, Acts 8:14-17, Acts 19:1-9.

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com