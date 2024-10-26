The La Marque restaurant is located at 1901 FM1765, La Marque, TX 77591, and the Grand Opening Block Party will feature:

The chance to win Church’s chicken for a year*

Kids eat free the entire day**

The chance to win fun Church’s swag

Family activities including a photo booth, balloon artist, and a DJ will be providing entertainment

All 10 Houston-area locations will feature the brand’s new Blaze concept design that is contemporary, dynamic, engaging and deeply connected to the legendary restaurant chain’s Texas roots featuring bold signage, modern furniture, and colorful artwork.

The La Marque location will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*Guests must visit the restaurant on 11/2/24 and use the kiosk to enter “Free Chicken for a Year” contest. One entry per person.

**Two kids eat free offer includes two PC leg and thigh plus one regular side with the purchase of any full-price combo meal. Only valid 11/2/24 at the La Marque, TX location for kids 12 years old and under.

Church’s Texas Chicken® Continues Record Growth With More Locations in Houston Locations to Open in Houston in 2024 Featuring New Blaze Store Design

Atlanta – Church’s Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is doubling down on its investment and presence in Houston, Texas, as it announces the opening of 10 restaurant locations. The restaurants will all feature the brand’s reimaged Blaze design concept, a more contemporary and engaging design that ties to the brand’s Texas roots. Since the Blaze concept debuted in 2020, more than 100 restaurants have been reimaged leading to increased sales and traffic for the brand in the U.S., and another 400 locations will be remodeled across the country in the next three years.

“Church’s Texas Chicken is beloved in Texas because that is where it all began, now bringing more of our famous chicken to guests in Houston,” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “Houston is an important market for the brand and we are investing heavily to modernize our locations and expand our reach. We have plans for many more restaurant remodels and openings across the country as part of our ongoing expansion plans and upward trajectory.”

With more presence in Houston, Church’s Texas Chicken is here with its legendary flavor to celebrate our neighborhoods and communities, hosting a free Block Party Event with special offers including a chance to win chicken for a year.* and brand swag. Kids also eat free** during the celebration.

New Restaurant Opening Details and Locations

The La Marque restaurant is the third to open and the development of the remaining locations is in progress and will continue throughout the year. Sites include:

LaMarque, TX: 1901 FM 1765 LaMarque, TX 77568

Bay City, TX: 2514 7th St. Bay City, TX 77414

Baytown, TX: 1931 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77520

More TBD

For more information, visit www.churchs.com. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or franchise.texaschicken.com.

About Church’s Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022. For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

