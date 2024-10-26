Join Us at the Bullpup Holiday Market on November 9th!

We are excited to invite you to our upcoming Bullpup Holiday Market, happening on Saturday, November 9th, from 9 AM to 2 PM at Hitchcock Primary School. This annual event raises funds for all the fun and enriching activities that our students enjoy throughout the year. From earning Bullpup Bucks for snacks to enjoying big obstacle courses on Field Day, every dollar raised goes directly to supporting our kids.

You can participate in this festive event by simply showing up or, even better, by becoming a vendor! Whether you have products to sell or not, this is a great opportunity to showcase your business, connect with the community, and bring some holiday cheer to our young Bullpups. The kids love meeting local businesses, and it’s a wonderful way to give back and get your name out there.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, the vendor fee is $50, payable by cash or check by November 4th. If not, we would still love to see you there supporting our school and interacting with the community.

For registration or questions, please contact us at Hitchcock Primary School during school hours or call (409) 316-6467.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to support our students and school. We hope to see you at the Bullpup Holiday Market!