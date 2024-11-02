As we head into Election Day, it’s worth remembering that the way to instill confidence in the election results is by having confidence in the election process before the votes are cast. Election integrity is based on a simple principle: before a voter can cast a ballot, they must verify their identity and eligibility to vote. If either one cannot be confirmed, then illegitimate votes could get into the system. And once they’re in, you can’t get them out. The only real remedy is a new election. That’s why the Supreme Court was right to affirm Virginia’s recent effort to remove non-citizens from the voter roll. There is no reasonable explanation for keeping someone who is ineligible to vote on the voter roll. Similarly, only 36 states have a general requirement that a voter must present identification to vote at the polls. The other 14 states often justify it by saying they don’t have a voter fraud problem. Well, how would they know if they did? With the country split almost 50-50, the margins of victory are becoming thinner. Every vote matters from both a principled and practical perspective. States should be doing everything in their power to ensure only legitimate votes are cast. Brian Phillips Chief Communications Officer