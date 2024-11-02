Home NewsGeneral This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Freestyle and Lucie.
This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Freestyle and Lucie.

Give a big hello to Freestyle (A038594) an 8 month old male Domestic Short Hair brown tabby. His Classic tabby coat pattern features dramatic dark swirls on a lighter background. Freestyle is perfectly named and a fun kind of kitty – playful, energetic, outgoing and seeking attention.  Just look at his expressive face: curious, intense, serious, silly, friendly. Freestyle watches the traffic in the adoption hall through his window. He is waiting for just the right family to come along and adopt him.   Come on in and ask to meet Freestyle!

Meet Lucie (A038694) a gorgeous 1 year old Chocolate Pointer mix with striking eyes and plenty of energy to spare. She’s great with other dogs and has done well in doggy daycare. Cats, though, aren’t her thing. Lucie’s ready to find her forever home, where she can run, play, and share her love.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Freestyle and Lucie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 5th – Nov 9th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

