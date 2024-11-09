Texas Native Drake Milligan to Headline Second Annual “Galveston Island Country Music Fest: 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Grab your cowboy hats and mark your calendars! The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the second annual “Galveston Island Country Music Fest: Where the Gulf Meets Country,” on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., at the San Luis Resort. This highly anticipated event promises an evening of unforgettable country music, celebrating the best of Texas talent.

Texas Country Star Drake Milligan to Headline

Headlining this year’s festival is none other than Drake Milligan, a rising star from Fort Worth, Texas, whose authentic sound and soulful heart have compared him with legends such as George Strait and Elvis Presley, have resulted in over 150M on-demand worldwide streams to date. In 2023, Milligan hit #1 on Canadian Country Radio with his song “Honky Tonkin’ About” featuring The Reklaws, while his holiday single “Cowgirl for Christmas” garnered over 5 million views within months. He’s a regular at Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk, and has taken the stage at prestigious venues like The Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, and CMA Fest.

As a finalist on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan brings a rich musical background to the stage. Watch his original AGT audition here which has garnered over 18M views! His debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, was named one of the “Best Country Albums of 2022” by Billboard, Saving Country Music, and Whiskey Riff. The album reached number five on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and topped the iTunes Country charts.

His latest release, Jukebox Songs, includes his current single, “I Got A Problem,” which was recently the most played song on Australia Country Radio and hit No.1 on the CountryTown National Airplay Chart.

Milligan’s electrifying performances have made him one of Country music’s hottest new acts. This year, he has been on tour with Cody Johnson as part of Johnson’s 2024 U.S. arena tour, further cementing his status as one of Country music’s most recognized rising stars.

A Celebration of Texas Country Music

“Our vision for the Galveston Island Country Music Fest is to establish it as the go-to event for showcasing the next generation of country music talent,” says Keith Bassett, Chair of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This festival embodies the spirit of Texas country music and brings it to the Gulf Coast.”

Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, adds, “We are excited to celebrate the rich musical heritage of Texas and the incredible artistry that defines our state. This event is a true celebration of Galveston’s vibrant culture and community.”

Celebrating 180 Years of the Galveston Chamber

The 2025 festival also coincides with the Chamber’s 180th Annual Meeting, a monumental milestone celebrating the Chamber’s long-standing contributions to the business community. This special occasion will honor local businesses and individuals who have made a lasting impact on Galveston and beyond.

Save the Date!

Plan your weekend now for a fun-filled experience in Galveston. Tickets for the Galveston Island Country Music Fest are now on sale! Stay tuned for event updates, and more by visiting GalvestonCountryMusicFest.com.