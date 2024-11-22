An Urgent Call for Action

As we quickly approach the 89th Legislative Session, we must confront the ongoing underfunding of Texas’ public schools, a situation worsened by soaring inflation and insufficient measures taken during the previous session. The future of Texas education hangs in the balance, and several critical areas demand immediate legislative focus to ensure both financial stability and educational excellence in the state’s 1,207 school districts.

Key Areas for Legislative Action:

Increase in the Basic Allotment: Last updated in 2019, the Basic Allotment, $6,160 per student, serves as the primary funding source for students attending Texas public schools. With operational costs surging due to 19% inflation over the past four years, it is essential to adjust this funding. Experts from the Texas School Coalition advocate for an increase of at least $1,000 per student, an adjustment necessary to keep pace with inflation, translating to an estimated $13 billion over the next biennium. Special Education Funding: Texas remains significantly behind in funding for students with special needs, ranking near the bottom nationally. To meet federal standards and support this vulnerable group, an increase in special education resources is essential. Enhanced funding would ensure that these students, about 750,000 across the state, receive the services and support necessary for their success. Support for Fast-Growth and Small/Mid-size Schools: Schools experiencing rapid enrollment growth face unique challenges not sufficiently addressed by current funding formulas. Additionally, smaller districts, which often suffer from diseconomies of scale, need increased support through the Small and Mid-size Adjustment Allotment to ensure success for the approximately 1.2 million Texas students these schools serve. This funding would help them attract and retain highly qualified educators and maintain competitive academic programs. Revamping the Accountability System: There is a growing consensus that our existing accountability system, which overly relies on standardized testing, requires significant reform. The current model focuses predominantly on the STAAR test and often fails to capture the full scope of student learning and school performance. A more comprehensive approach to assessing student success is necessary. Permanent Funding for School Safety: Considering recent tragic events, such as the Uvalde school shooting, Texas schools have been under intense pressure to bolster their security measures. While the 88th session allocated $1.6 billion towards school safety, these funds were not permanent. During the 89th, legislators must establish a sustainable, long-term funding source dedicated to school security to ensure that these improvements are not just temporary fixes but ongoing commitments.

Addressing these financial and policy deficiencies is crucial for preserving the quality of education for the 5.5 million students who attend public schools in Texas. Without legislative intervention, our school districts risk further budget cuts, teacher shortages, and declining educational outcomes. The time for action is now, as the 89th session represents a vital opportunity to safeguard the future of public education in Texas.

A Call to Action– Texans should contact their legislators to demand better educational funding and a more comprehensive accountability system. Schools across the state are struggling with limited resources. Speak up and ask for fair funding and reforms to ensure taxpayer money benefits the students who attend our public schools. Your voice can help shape not only the future of Texas public schools but also the future of our state.

Dr. Brandon Enos is the superintendent at Cushing Independent School District in Cushing, Texas. He is a strong advocate for Texas Public School teachers and students and currently serves as the Chairman for the Legislative Committee for TREA.