Chicken N Pickle Announces Popular “Holiday Hideaway”

Pop-Up Cocktail Bar will Come to Webster for 2024 Holiday Season

Chicken N Pickle in Webster announces an exclusive winter experience from November 22, 2024, through December 31, 2024. 

WHAT: 

  • “Holiday Hideaway” Pop-Up Cocktail Bar

With lodge vibes, summit views and a cozy atmosphere, there will be enough holiday spirit to warm the heart of even the frostiest grinch at this nostalgic holiday pop-up. The 21+ experience will offer 11 festive cocktails and martini flights as well as a variety of beer, wine and other drinks. Guests will love libations like the “Wake Up Frosty” (Ketel One, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Cold Brew, Re’al Madagascar Vanilla, Espresso Beans), “Northern Lights” (blueberry-infused Bombay Sapphire Gin, Giffard Blackberry Liqueur, Reàl Blackberry, lemon juice, egg whites, blackberries, edible glitter) and “Holmes for the Holidays” (Angel’s Envy bourbon, winter spice syrup, Fee Brothers cherry bitters). All Holiday Hideaway reservations include a charcuterie board and a delicious red pepper hummus dip with chips shareable for the table. Guests can make individual table reservations for Webster here.

WHEN:

  • Holiday Hideaway Pop-Up Cocktail Bar is open November 22 – December 31, 2024, and reservations are recommended.

WHERE:            

  • Chicken N Pickle – 210 Blue Heron Drive, Webster, Texas

CNP MERCH:

Fun, giftable Chicken N Pickle merchandise will be available throughout the holidays, such as pickleball paddles, hats, visors and the gift that fits all sizes – gift cards!

PHOTOS & VIDEO FOR DOWNLOAD

Chicken N Pickle Winter Experiences photos and video are available here for download.

ABOUT:              

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, the company aims to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts hundreds of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. For more information, visit chickennpickle.com

